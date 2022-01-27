Yamagata Food Fair to Be Held in Taichung City, Taiwan from February 11 to 13, Featuring "Healthy" and "Safe" Food at Yumouya Gongyi Store

YAMAGATA, Japan, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamagata Prefecture will be holding a fair that features selected food at Yumouya Gongyi Store in Taichung City for three days, from February 11 to 13. As it is difficult to visit the prefecture amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fair will bring the richness of Yamagata's natural climate and food.

Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106218/202201246482/_prw_PI3fl_yW4dLdEW.png

Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106218/202201246482/_prw_PI4fl_0ZZP4NvW.jpg

This fair is a valuable opportunity to pick up an array of local flagship products such as jam using fruit produced in Yamagata and an additive-free soy sauce using soybeans and flour produced in the prefecture. Visitors will be welcomed with a gift. Please come to see and enjoy Yamagata food.

Details of the event

Event name: Yamagata Food Fair

Date: Friday, February 11 - Sunday, February 13, 2022

Venue: Yumouya Gongyi Store

Address: No.150, Gongyi Road, West District, Taichung City

Items for sale: 24 items including perilla oil, "somen" thin white noodles, waxy rice, jam, pasta, "miso" soybean paste

Examples of items: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106218/202201246482/_prw_PI1fl_f1Ux6S7n.png

- About Yamagata Prefecture –

Photo3: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106218/202201246482/_prw_PI2fl_DC9y38F1.png

Situated in the northeastern part of Japan, Yamagata Prefecture is abundant in hot springs available around the prefecture. With snow in winter, snow-based leisure can be enjoyed in each area, including Zao which is famous for "snow monsters" (icicle-covered trees). The rich nature of the four seasons produces great food such as fruit, including cherries, of which the prefecture boasts the largest amount of production in Japan, as well as beef and rice. The combination of its clear water and climate produces unique "sake" rice wine besides genuine wine, both of which are becoming more popular in the world.