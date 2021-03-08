Yamagata Prefectural Government to Promote Tourism via Taiwan's LINE Travel

Live-streaming Event and Online Games Set for March 10-11

YAMAGATA, Japan, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yamagata Prefectural Government will hold a live-streaming event on "LINE Travel" of Taiwan on March 10, 2021, to let Taiwanese people know more about the charms of Yamagata Prefecture during the coronavirus pandemic. The event will feature peipeini, a popular Taiwanese YouTuber who has been posting travel and cosmetics information online, and a travel writer 3a, who has introduced his travel experiences in foreign countries, centering on Japan, and who was appointed extraordinary ambassador in 2018 in charge of promoting tourism and the "Tsuyahime" (a type of rice, which took Yamagata Prefecture 10 years to develop). During the live-streaming event, there will also be a lottery event for wonderful gifts from Yamagata Prefecture such as an accommodation voucher for Yamagata Kaku Hotel & Spa and "Tsuyahime" rice.

Profiles of influencers expected to appear in the event: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106218/202103021699/_prw_PI2fl_yW7CxehM.jpg

Details of the live-streaming event

- Event date: March 10, 2021, from 20:00 to 21:00

- Contents of the live-streaming event

20:00 - 20:05 Live-streaming begins, participants to be introduced

20:05 - 20:15 Basic information on Yamagata Prefecture (geography, climate, access, etc.)

20:15 - 20:23 Recommended sightseeing spots in Yamagata Prefecture (Murayama region: Ginzan Onsen, "Snow monsters" (trees that covered in snow and ice) of Mount Zao, etc.)

20:23 - 20:31 Recommended sightseeing spots in Yamagata Prefecture (Mogami and Okitama regions: Mogami River Boat Ride, Uesugi Shrine, etc.)

20:31 - 20:38 1st round of the lottery event

20:38 - 20:46 Introducing cuisines from Yamagata Prefecture (Rice "Tsuyahime", Beef "Yonezawa Gyu", etc.)

20:46 - 20:54 Recommended sightseeing spots in Yamagata Prefecture (Shonai region: Kamo Aquarium, Mount Haguro)

20:54 - 21:02 2nd round of the lottery event, live-streaming ends

*LINE Travel, operated by LINE Corporation, is the online travel media that has the highest usage rate among online users in Taiwan.

*The live-streaming time could change depending on the internet environment.

How to take part in the event

1. Register in advance the official LINE Travel account in the LINE application as a friend.

2. Watch and listen to the event in the "Chatroom" of the official LINE Travel account during the live-streaming.

Furthermore, on the following day, March 11, there will be an interactive gaming event which is the most popular among those who have registered with the official LINE Travel account. Participants who give correct answers to quiz questions about Yamagata Prefecture will be presented with goods (LINE points, etc.).

Details of the gaming event

- Event date: March 11, 2021, from 16:00 to 20:00

- How to participate: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106218/202103021699/_prw_PI1fl_2gDwvQ27.jpg

For more information, visit:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202103021699-O1-CD34B4fe.pdf