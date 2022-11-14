Yankee Candle Reveals the Well Living Collection in Singapore, their First Collection to be made from 100% Renewable Resources

The new Well Living Collection also aims to bring to bring rejuvenation and renewal to the home and family with their specially formulated wellness-inspire scents

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yankee Candle introduces the Well Living Collection, an exclusive lineup of scented candles made to help bring balance and restoration to the home through its wellness-inspired fragrances. The Well Living Collection is also the first collection from Yankee Candle that is made from 100% renewable resources and features a new coconut and soy wax blend that is more sustainable for the environment. In time for the holiday season, the Yankee Candle Well Living Collection will include two unique holiday scents under their Christmas Collection in Singapore - Nostalgic Cinnamon & White Pepper and Cozy Cashmere & Pine.

"The Yankee Candle Well Living Collection marks a big step in the brand's journey to environmental sustainability as the first collection to be made from 100% renewable resources," said Logan Wong, Founder of Purely, the official distributor of Yankee Candle in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. "This collection will do its part for the environment while rejuvenating our customers and their homes with the specially formulated wellness scents. The Well Living scented candles and wax melts are designed to help our customers relieve the stress and pressure of modern life, to slow down and breathe. We hope that the Well Living Collection will also help to bring a sense of balance, restoration, and peace to our customers' homes this holiday season."

The Well Living Collection is made with essential oils, a coconut and soy wax blend, and natural fibre wicks. The collection is the first from Yankee Candle that uses 100% renewable coconut and soy wax instead of the traditional soy-paraffin blend. The coconut and soy wax promises a slower burn as well, making it an overall better choice for the the environment. Each sophisticated glass candle in the Well Living Collection has a premium square vessel-shaped exterior and a natural rubberwood lid that doubles as a decorative base for the candle. The collection, which features a nature-inspired color palette, consists of the following regular fragrances available in Singapore:

Balancing Sandalwood & Rose

Energizing Grapefruit & Rosemary

Harmonious Neroli & Ylang

Joyful Jasmine & Gardenia

Mindful Cypress & Sage

Optimistic Lotus Blossom & Aloe

Peaceful Lavender & Sea Salt

Radiant Mandarin & Yuzu

Refreshing Eucalyptus & Mint

Resilient Elderberry & Acai

Restorative Hinoki & Juniper

Revitalizing Magnolia & Lily

Soothing Oak & Patchouli

Tranquil Rose & Hibiscus

Just in time for the holiday season, the Well Living Collection also features 2 limited-edition Christmas fragrances that will be available in-store starting 1 November 2022:

Nostalgic Cinnamon & White Pepper: Nostalgic baking spices of cinnamon and nutmeg with white pepper and musk undertones fill the mind with the warmest memories

Cozy Cashmere & Pine: Find a moment of respite in soft cashmere as frosty pines notes are balanced by warm sandalwood

The Yankee Candle Well Living Collection candles are now available at Purely stores islandwide in the 2-wick large square jar (19.5 oz) and wax melts format. Each 2-wick large square jar candle has a burn time of 60 to 85 hours.

Recommended retail price for the Well Living Collection is S$42 for the 2-wick large square jar and S$10 for the wax melts.

From November 1st to December 31st, the Christmas seasonal collection will be featured as November/December Fragrance of the Month, and customers can purchase these limited-edition candles at 20% off.

Product images are available for download at this link .

About Purely

Purely is a leading fragrance and cosmetics brand founded in Singapore. The company started out as the distributor and retailer of Yankee Candle in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore in 2009. In 2021, Purely embarked on a mission to make their business, products, and the products of the brands they represent circular. What Purely strive to bring to the world remains the same - creating joy for customers through their sense of smell.

Purely makes life smell good.

About The Yankee Candle Company

Yankee Candle® is an American brand with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more.