Yanolja Cloud Enters the Turkish Hospitality Market in Earnest

Signs a strategic collaboration agreement with CMH Solutions, one of Turkey's top hospitality companies, to lead the digital transformation of the Turkish travel industry

The two companies will combine their technological capabilities and business expertise to expand the solutions business and collaborate for the launch of a smart hotel brand

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global travel tech company Yanolja Cloud (CEO Jong-yoon Kim) signed a strategic collaboration agreement with CMH Solutions (CEO Mustafa Celepoglu), a top Turkish hospitality company, to jumpstart its entry into the Turkish market.



An affiliate of CM Solution Venture Group, which is renowned for its strategic investment in the hospitality and leisure industry, CMH Solutions has operated more than 25 large hotels and resort facilities in and across Turkey and the Middle East since 1986. The company provides a one-stop service covering all aspects of hotels' operational needs ranging from construction, consulting, fixture and amenities procurement to marketing, based on all its know-how gained over the last 35 years in business. Yanolja Cloud chose CMH Solutions, one of the strongest players in the Turkish market as its partner to build a presence in Turkey, a country well known for several top-rated tourist destinations, such as Istanbul and Antalya.

Under the strategic collaboration agreement, both companies will build a strong partnership for the digital transformation of the Turkish travel industry. First, Yanolja Cloud's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions will be deployed to hotels in the Turkish market by leveraging CMH Solutions' vast business network. Yanolja Cloud plans to strengthen its competitive edge in the Turkish market with its reasonable pricing and technological scalability covering both budget and luxury hotels.

Yanolja's global brand hotel business will be expanded as well. Yanolja Cloud and CMH Solutions will jointly roll out a smart hotel brand by combining Yanolja Cloud's innovative cloud technology and one of its hotel brands with that of CMH Solutions' experience in hotel management and operations. Notably, they will apply innovative technology to the traditional brand hotel business, which usually focuses on hardware and offline services, to create a cloud environment for real-time data connectivity. They aim to improve hotel operations and customer convenience while creating a smart hotel ecosystem in the Turkish market.

Mustafa Celepoglu, CEO of CMH Solutions, said, ''We are happy to have formed a long-lasting relationship with Yanolja Cloud by collaborating its global market leading solutions with the new hotel brand. We also believe this partnership will make an important contribution to the hospitality industry in Turkey as the recovery of hotels in the post pandemic era will be based on productivity, automation, and technology."

Andrew KIM, Head of Global Hotel Solutions of Yanolja Cloud, said, "We believe that through our partnership with CMH Solutions, who has both the local network and the necessary infrastructure, we will be able to ignite a new paradigm shift for hotels in the Turkish travel market. We will continue to spearhead the digital transformation of the global hospitality industry with our unique technology and through partnerships with major global players."

Created to strengthen Yanolja's leadership in the global hospitality market with Software-as-a-Service technology, Yanolja Cloud is the global top cloud-based hospitality solution provider offering B2B operation solutions for approximately 30,000 clients in 170 countries in more than 60 different languages. With its Y FLUX, a fully automated hotel management solution, Yanolja Cloud plans to drive the digital transformation of hotels, leisure and residential spaces while establishing a cloud solution ecosystem that satisfies the needs of partners, booking channels and customers. Yanolja Cloud is expanding its client base by leveraging its powerful SaaS model, enabling efficient installation and operation, and is developing optimized local solutions through partnership with global leaders.

