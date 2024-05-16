Yarn It All by Jill Creates Luxury Knits and Knit Patterns

Yarn It All by Jill, a boutique specializing in high-quality handmade knit items, has launched a new collection of luxury knit patterns and kits. The collection features items made from 100% merino wool, offering timeless pieces for fall and winter wardrobes.

—

Yarn It All by Jill, a beloved small business known for its exquisite handmade knits, is excited to announce the release of its latest collection of luxury knit patterns and kits. Each item in this collection is meticulously crafted from 100% merino wool, ensuring both warmth and elegance for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

Founder Jill, a dedicated mother and palliative care nurse, discovered her passion for knitting a few years ago and has since turned it into a thriving business. "Knitting has been a wonderful outlet and balance for me," says Jill. "I’m thrilled to share these new designs with our community, helping others to create their own beautiful, timeless pieces."

The new collection includes a variety of items such as hats, mittens, scarves, and headbands, all available as finished products or DIY kits complete with all necessary materials. Each pattern is designed to be accessible, with clear instructions and supporting video tutorials, making it perfect for knitters of all experience levels.

In addition to the luxurious knit items, Yarn It All by Jill offers a range of sports-themed accessories, allowing customers to support their favorite teams while staying cozy. The shop also features unique designs for men and children, ensuring there's something special for everyone.

To celebrate the launch, Yarn It All by Jill is offering 20% off all patterns through May 25th, with free shipping on all domestic orders. Customers are invited to visit the website, explore the new collection, and join the community of enthusiastic knitters who have already fallen in love with Jill’s creations.

For more information, visit Yarn It All by Jill and follow Jill’s journey on Instagram and Facebook.



Contact Info:

Name: Jill Demarco

Email: Send Email

Organization: Yarn It All By Jill

Website: https://www.yarnitallbyjill.com/



Release ID: 89130030

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.