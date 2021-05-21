YAS' NFTY Extends Its Coverage to Fine Arts Showcased at Art Central Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YAS Digital Limited (YAS) announced today its new mileage – the extension of NFTY's coverage to valuable fine arts under the partnership with The Spectacle Group, insuring the first set of five NFTs featuring the iconic 'Uncharted' photography series by the talented Belgium-based French artist, Antoine Gaussin. All NFTs are minted and powered by NOIZ (blockchain technology partner) and exclusively insured by YAS.



The Spectacle Group exhibiting Antoine's 'Uncharted' series NFTs at Art Central in Hong Kong (May 19-23, Booth 18, HKCEC Hall)



Antoine Gaussin's NFT protected by YASxGeneral's NFTY insurance

The partnership of YAS and The Spectacle Group also features collaboration between Antoine and NOIZ, signifying a remarkable milestone that is intriguing to lead towards innovation, sustainability, transparency and authenticity of the NFT art as well as the insurance industry.

William Lee, Co-Founder of YAS, said, "NFTY represents another milestone of our mission to provide care and protection to the world. Having 'NFTY' for the art industry would empower every collector the protection they need as they venture into the NFT medium. We want to help lead the industry and bring the future closer to the present. 'Every Moment Matters' and too many customers are still underserved, especially the emerging generations in the new economies. This collaboration is just a start. We will see NFTY insuring more galleries and NFT marketplaces around the world."

"We are taking the industry forward with NFTs. The embedded insurance from YAS allows our collectors to have a peace of mind as they explore into new form of art mediums. NFT is relatively uncharted for most clients in the region's art scene; a perfect resonation to Antoine's series," Jaime Lau, Director of The Spectacle Group, said.

Antonie's 'Uncharted' photography series of five NFTs underwritten by NFTY, the world's first NFT microinsurance introduced recently by YAS, is showcasing at the Art Central 2021 Hong Kong (Duk Dak Solo Presentation booth 18, HKCEC Hall 3) from now to 23 May 2021. This collection of five portrayed in an equally rare bird's eye view perspective of airport runways, and each NFT comes with an unlockable 1 of 1 story.

Commenting on his 'Uncharted' series, Antoine Gaussin said, "Airports are the new ports, the new harbours of our times. With the concept of 'Uncharted', I wanted to focus on the runways, traces of the human connection. But when I took off with the helicopter, I realised how graphic the designs were, and discovered not just history but poetry." Antoine aims to create more in both the art of photography and NFTs, with a vision to carry on his work in exploring his art concept as an ongoing worldwide series.

This is part of the microinsurance product series of YASxGenerali that covers NFT assets, such as famous paintings, animations, songs, lyrics, audio visual works, watches, cigars, wines and photographer's works, etc., offering necessary protections for the world's new economies, while meeting the needs of the market, making every moment matter.

For more information of NFTY, please visit www.YAS.io.

About YAS Digital Limited (YAS) - www.yas.io

Established in June 2019, YAS (IA License No. FA2648) is a Hong Kong-based regional insurtech venture with a vision to become the leading insurtech in Asia, carving a new hyper-personalized marketplace for both B2B and B2C customers. It aims to introduce a disruptive new business model, create a new ecosystem and unlock business possibilities, making the sky the limit for the global insurance industry. The company is registered in accordance with the Insurance Company Ordinance (Cap.41 of the Laws of Hong Kong) as an insurance agent for local distribution of insurance products.

