Ybrain's Stress Management Solution Pola Named CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree

PANGYO, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ybrain https://www.ybrain.com/, a leading tech company dedicated to developing electroceuticals for mental health, has been named a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree in the category of Electric and Pharmaceuticals for its stress-reducing solution Pola.



POLA by Ybrain.com The first electroceuticals for CES2022 innovation award.

The list of honorees was announced ahead of CES 2022, one of the most influential tech events of the year. Reviewed and rated by an elite panel of industry expert judges, including media, designers, and engineers, the CES Innovation Awards program recognizes and honours consumer technology products with exceptionally outstanding design and engineering.

The event, slated to open its doors to the public from January 5 – 8 in Las Vegas, will see Ybrain bringing its latest product portfolio that harnesses medical-grade non-invasive electroceutical technologies to improve mental functions and disorders.

Portable and lightweight, the award-winning Pola is a non-drug alternative to relieve a variety of stressors that lead to depression, anxiety, and insomnia, with minimal side effects and meaningful improvement on the quality of life. The device is also approved by the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for the treatment of depression.

Pola is easy-to-use and is activated by being placed on the user's forehead. A patented pulse burst waveform of the device stimulates the trigeminal nerve in the forehead to promote parasympathetic activity and regulate heartbeat, alleviating anxiety and tension to give users peace of mind and quality resting time anytime, anywhere.

In sync with Pola is Ybrain's mental health care app, KLAR, which allows users to monitor their sleep patterns, mood, stress level, and physical condition and improve their mindfulness through the mediation and ASMR features.

In addition to easy-to use product, Ybrain has the only approved at home treatment electroceutical for major depressive disorder under prescription from Korea FDA through remote clinical study. Ybrain will announce new clinical study result for mild cognition impairment in 2022 and expand indications continuously to psychiatry disease such as schizophrenia, bi-polar, addiction etc.

Ybrain also plans to launch an electroceutical store and seeks partners to promote and distribute products in the US and worldwide.

"By launching an Electroceutical store, we hope to improve the accessibility of mental health care solutions and enable everyone to enjoy low-price and effective treatment options. In doing so, Ybain aims to become a pioneer in opening a new era of electroceuticals around the globe," Kiwon Lee, CEO, founder of Ybrain

For more information, please visit www.ybrain.com

About Ybrain

Established in 2013 in South Korea, Ybrain develops medical devices that measure, and cure neuropsychiatric illness based on neuroscience. The company provides wearable devices based on tDCS that cure Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and other psychiatric illnesses with its digital platform. Led by a diverse group of experts in neuroscience, software, and electronic engineering, Ybrain aims to offer accessible mental health treatment to everyone through electroceutical CVS.