YCIS celebrates remarkable IB results of 2022's cohort

HONG KONG, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yew Chung International School Hong Kong (YCIS Hong Kong) celebrates the remarkable achievement of 2022's cohort in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP). 2 students obtained a perfect score of 45 points; 3 students and 9 students achieved 44 points and 43 points respectively. Apart from the mentioned, 34 of them achieved a score of 40 or above among the total of 81 students registered. This encouraging result showcased the students' resilience amid challenges caused by the pandemic, such as adjustments to assessment and learning, alongside the city's fifth COVID-19 wave.



YCIS Hong Kong celebrates the remarkable IBDP achievement of 2022's cohort

Highlights of YCIS Hong Kong's 2022 IB results:

2 students achieved 45 points

3 students scored 44 points and nine students scored 43 points respectively

34 students were awarded 40 points or above

An average score of 37.2 points

A total of 53 students (65%) obtained the IB Bilingual Diploma (awarded to students who complete two native language and literature courses).



Worldwide Candidates* YCIS IB Graduates Highest score 45 45 40 points or above 12.92 % 42 % 30 points or above 72.49 % 89 % Average score 31.34 37.2 Bilingual Diploma 25.87 % 65 % Total no. of registered 170,000 81

*Statistics of 2021 IBDP Exam from IBO

Our students receive one-to-one support for career planning from the Career and University Guidance Office (CUGO). This year, they have received recognition and special offers from reputable universities worldwide, including offers from the Department of Physics of the University of Oxford; Dual Degree of the University of Hong Kong/Peking University and The Chinese University of Hong Kong/Tsinghua University, as well as offers from the two medical schools in Hong Kong.

Offers at a glance:

United Kingdom United States of America Oxford University

Imperial College London

University of St Andrews

University College London

Durham University

King's College London New York University

University of California - Berkeley

University of California - Los Angeles

Parsons School of Design

Wellesley College Hong Kong Canada The University of Hong Kong

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

City University of Hong Kong University of British Columbia

University of Toronto

McGill University

Simon Fraser University Australia Mainland China University of Sydney

The University of Melbourne Peking University

Tsinghua University

One of the top scorers this year, Mechina Wang once questioned herself during the examination. However, with the encouragement from her classmates, she put herself back on track. Excelled in the field of Mathematics and Science, Mechina recalled, "We would create revision notes with our expertise and share. Alongside the learning materials from our teachers, all these served as motivation, especially when physical classes were suspended." Another top scorer, Enoch Cheng expresses his gratitude to YCIS's teachers, "They allow me to explore my interest outside the classroom, such as establishing a student-led club promoting the environmentally friendly lifestyle. Thank you Ms Sam Sze Yin-hung, our Chinese Co-Principal and fellow teachers, I can meet people with the same passion for widening my horizon."

"All students have achieved their full potential in this two-year IBDP journey. It is such a delight to see they have overcome the challenges and been admitted to the universities of their choices, to name a few, Oxford University, Tsinghua University, Peking University and the University of Hong Kong." expressed Mr Martin Scott, Education Director and Executive Principal of YCIS Hong Kong. "We are incredibly proud of our Class of 2022 and wish them all the best in their future endeavours as YCIS lifelong learners."

About YCIS

Founded in 1932 by Madame Tsang Chor-hang, Yew Chung has provided quality bilingual education to the learners of Hong Kong for 90 years. Originally specialising in Early Childhood Education, YCIS now provides education from early childhood through primary and secondary culminating in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme.

YCIS has expanded beyond Hong Kong and is now established in Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing and Qingdao in Mainland China and Silicon Valley in the United States, with a total student enrolment of more than 6,000 each year.

Offering the richness and diversity of both Eastern and Western cultures, YCIS equips children to be bilingual, global-minded and competitive. Students are nurtured with a fully rounded and balanced education that transforms them into globally aware individuals. For more information, please visit our website or our Facebook page.