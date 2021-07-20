YCIS Hong Kong Announces Perfect Score and Remarkable IBDP 2021 Results

HONG KONG, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yew Chung International School (YCIS) of Hong Kong is delighted to announce outstanding achievements in this year's International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP) examinations, with two students awarded the perfect score of 45 and 75% students attained the extremely demanding Bilingual Diploma. Among the 39% high scorers above 40 points, five students achieved the near perfect score of 44. All results have surpassed the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO) worldwide average.



Highlights of YCIS Hong Kong's IBDP 2021 results:

100% pass rate

2 students achieved the perfect score of 45

5 students achieved the near perfect score of 44

31 students achieved a score of 40 points or higher

75% students received the Bilingual Diploma

Overall average score of 37.6



Worldwide candidates* YCIS IB graduates Highest score 45 45 40 points or above 17.77% 39% Average score 33.02 37.6 Pass rate 88.96% 100%

"It has been an extraordinary two-year journey for our IBDP students, as they have to overcome unprecedented challenges from school closures, a worldwide pandemic and a new equilibrium in hybrid learning. Yet, the Class of 2021 has morphed through the process with resilience and adaptability to emerge as one of our best performing cohorts," commended Martin Scott, Education Director and Executive Principal.

"The majority of our top scoring students begin with us from Early Childhood or Primary years, proving the benefit of a through-train education at YCIS. With the commitment and dedication of our teaching staff, who have guided and mentored these students in every way, they have fully fledged with the exemplary qualities of a Yew Chung lifelong learner."

YCIS students receive exclusive one-to-one counselling and career planning from the Career & University Guidance. The excellent results this year will see each of our students receiving three or more offers from first choice, top ranking and reputable universities across the world, including five offers from the Faculty of Medicine in Hong Kong and two entrances to the prestigious Tsinghua University. Offers at a glance:

Mainland China Hong Kong UK Tsinghua University The University of Hong Kong (HKU)

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

City University of Hong Kong Imperial College London

University of St Andrews

University College London

Durham University

King's College London

The University of Warwick

University of Exeter

The University of Manchester USA Australia Canada Columbia University

New York University

University of California - Berkeley

University of California - Los Angeles

Boston University

Parsons School of Design

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences University of Sydney

The University of Melbourne

Monash University University of British Columbia

University of Toronto

McGill University

Simon Fraser University

Fresh graduates Philip Lee and Johnson Lee are twin brothers. The older brother Philip achieved a perfect score of 45 points, while the younger brother Johnson scored 43 points. The two have been studying at YCIS since the Year 2 of Primary Section. Philip has decided to go to the United States for further studies and will enter the University of California, Los Angeles, majoring in economics. Johnson will stay in Hong Kong and probably enroll in the medical school of HKU or CUHK.

Philip encourages students to read various types of books and pay attention to the news, have a solid grasp of the current world affairs, establish time management skills, closely communicate with the teachers and enquire frequently to deepen the understanding in the topics. Johnson believes that learning must be motivated. To maintain motivation, he establishes goals for himself. He would like to contribute the society by applying his knowledge. He is determined to become a paediatrician.

Another graduate, Sophia Zhu, joined YCIS at Year 7 of the Secondary Section. She is one of the top scorers with 44 points. She holds offers from the medical school of HKU and CUHK, Science and Pharmacy of HKU, and Biomedical Sciences of the King's College London. Out of these offers, she prefers studying Medicine in either HKU or CUHK. Unlike Johnson, Sophia hopes to practice medicine in one of Hong Kong's public hospitals as a surgeon, whilst also pursuing interdisciplinary research. She said, "The teacher often provided us with the past exam papers, and gave us feedback and suggestions to ensure our thorough understanding of the concepts. I am thankful that the Career and University Guidance Office (CUGO) supported me extensively by giving me valuable advice, editing my personal statement and conducting mock interviews during the university application process."

The impressive 75% achievement rate in the highly competitive Bilingual Diploma is veritable reinforcement of our mission and principle to raise graduates with a deep respect for and understanding of world cultures, mastery of Chinese and English, as well as a strong commitment to meeting challenges of the 21st century.

About YCIS Hong Kong

Founded in 1932 by Madame Tsang Chor-hang, Yew Chung has provided quality bilingual education to the learners of Hong Kong for 90 years. Originally specialising in Early Childhood Education, YCIS now provides education from early childhood through primary and secondary culminating in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

Since the 1990s, YCIS has expanded beyond Hong Kong to reach Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing and Qingdao in Mainland China, and Silicon Valley in the United States, serving more than 6,000 students.

Offering the richness and diversity of both Eastern and Western cultures, YCIS equips children to be bilingual, global-minded and competitive leaders. Students are nurtured with a holistic and character education that transforms them into compassionate and world conscious individuals.

