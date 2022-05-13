YCIS Re-examines the Intersection of Humanity and Technology

HONG KONG, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Planet Leadership Series' is a pioneering thought leadership programme organised by Yew Chung Yew Wah (YCYW) Education Network. The series is open to both members within the YCYW Education Network, as well as online participants across the globe, providing a platform for all parents and students to engage in cutting-edge issues of the modern age. By inviting outstanding leaders across diverse fields to share their insights and stories through presentations, interviews, and roundtable discussions, the programme aims to enlighten the community and illuminate the way to a brighter future.



YCYW has always been committed to aligning with science and technology, and is renowned for its progressive use of education technology to break down silos and foster effective learning. In keeping with YCYW's dedication to science and technology, the second session of the 'Planet Leadership Series' is centred on the topic 'The future is at your doorstep: Human vs Technology'. It examined the opportunities and challenges presented by technology, as well as how students can successfully navigate a future of accelerating technological change.

The event kickstarted with an address by Dr Betty Chan Po-king, CEO and School Supervisor of YCYW Education Network. In an era of rapid technological transformation, Chan emphasised the importance of education in nurturing curious minds and caring hearts to provide direction for societal development. "We see ourselves existing not within a bubble, but as active stewards of our planet. It falls on us to care for the environment and for others, and it is this spirit that animates our educational thrust," she asserts. As such, she views the marriage of technology and education as an exciting proposition that dovetails with YCYW's mission of aligning with science and technology.

As the keynote speaker, Mr Vic Lee, founder of Catalyst Education Lab and co-founder of Tencent, shared his insights on the relationship between humans and technology. Drawing upon his extensive experience in both the technology and education field, Lee began by addressing the inevitability of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its far-reaching impact. He then highlighted the profound effect of virtual existence on the concept and knowledge of the self, on everyday emotions, and on relationships in real life. Given the pervasiveness and influence of technology, Lee believes that this will result in a paradigm shift, characterised by a redefinition of social order, a rearrangement in the hierarchy of personal values, and a renegotiation of what it means to be human.

To successfully navigate rapid and disruptive technological change, Lee underscores the necessity of having an open mind and high-level thinking skills. "Students must broaden their understanding of various industries to keep pace with innovation and cross-sectoral developments," he notes. "They also need to continually engage in self-reflection, recognise their blind spots, and keep an open mind when learning from others."

At the same time, Lee outlines how technology can be leveraged to enhance the effectiveness of education and nurture future-ready students. Technology, for example, enables the delivery of personalised learning to support students with different learning styles and needs. It can also be used to cater to the different pace and order in which students learn. "Not only will these measures improve learning efficiency, they also give teachers more time to mentor their students and foster the development of soft skills," he explains.

Overall, YCYW students found the event inspiring and considered it especially pertinent to the values and educational approach of YCYW. Cherry Lin, a student from Yew Chung International School (YCIS), noted how the learning journey at YCIS has enabled her to explore and confront various ethical challenges posed by technology. Isabel Hong, another YCIS student, added that the school concept 'Technology for Good', provided solid grounding for her ethical principles when navigating technological change.

Looking ahead, YCYW continues to uphold its commitment to blaze new grounds in education and technology, thereby raising globally competent and compassionate leaders capable of meeting the challenges of their generation.

About YCIS Hong Kong

Founded in 1932 by Madame Tsang Chor-hang, Yew Chung has provided quality bilingual education to the learners of Hong Kong for 90 years. Originally specialising in Early Childhood Education, YCIS now provides education from early childhood through primary and secondary culminating in the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

Since the 1990s, YCIS has expanded beyond Hong Kong to reach Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing and Qingdao in Mainland China, and Silicon Valley in the United States, serving more than 6,000 students each year.

Offering the richness and diversity of both Eastern and Western cultures, YCIS equips children to be bilingual, global-minded and competitive leaders. Students are nurtured with a holistic and character education that transforms them into compassionate and world conscious individuals. For more information, please visit our website or our Facebook page.

About Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network

Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network (YCYW) is an international education provider offering holistic education from "Baby to Bachelor's". Rooted in Hong Kong SAR with a presence in 12 regions including Mainland China, Silicon Valley in the United States and Somerset in the United Kingdom, YCYW is committed to creating a positive and lively learning environment for students, promoting "inquiry-based learning", "learning through play" and character education. Each individual student can get the most from learning according to his/her individuality and ability. YCYW students are nurtured to be compassionate leaders of tomorrow with global perspectives who aim to build a better future for humanity. For more information, please visit the Yew Chung Yew Wah Education Network website.