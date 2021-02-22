YCP Solidiance Ranks Among Top 15 Asia-Pacific Consulting Firms for 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YCP Solidiance, an Asia-focused strategic advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Vault has ranked YCP Solidiance 11th in consulting in the Asia Pacific based on management practices in their latest report titled "2021 Vault Top Consulting Asia-Pacific" .



CEO of YCP Solidiance, Yuki Ishida

Vault, a career insights platform, ranks companies across various industries. Providing essential information, Vault's rankings are often featured in popular news media sources, such as Forbes, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and many more.

As part of the report, YCP Solidiance was also ranked #5 in the Retail Consulting and #6 in the Energy Consulting categories. The CEO of YCP Group, Yuki Ishida, said: "We are exceptionally honored and humbled by the recognition as one of the top Asian Consulting Firms by Vault's Top Consulting Firms in Asia Pacific, coming in at #11 for the first time on this index. YCP Solidiance pride ourselves on the attention to professional development we offer our one and only asset: our professionals. This recognition validates the Firm's path that we have taken as well as all of our people. We will continue to strengthen our investment in professional development, and to commit ourselves in supporting our clients and portfolio companies."

The top consulting Asia-Pacific rankings are based on scores from thousands of respondents participating in the survey. Vault surveyed reputable consultants to rate organizations based on eight aspects:

The reputation of the firm

Firm culture

Employee satisfaction

Employee compensation

Firm work-life balance

Level of challenge

Business outlook

Formal training

Discussing the consulting industry, Vault specifically called out firm culture as a critical factor in the overall rating of an organization: "In selecting an employer, firm culture was the most important factor. Also, elements such as compensation and the firm's work-life balance remain important as part of the firm's image."

As a multinational company with both local and regional management styles, YCP Solidiance adapts an overall culture that has yet to merge into a single and cohesive experience for workers across countries.

During these unprecedented times, YCP Solidiance continues to thrive under the pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic by developing new strategies for our people to leverage technology and innovative solutions, effectively work from home, and encourage a more stable and sustainable working environment.

"YCP Solidiance is a firm with strong presence and experience in the SEA region, with a supportive culture," said one of the respondents.

Moving forward, YCP Solidiance stays committed to continue serving our clients with the best solutions and ensuring an optimal work-life balance to keep our people productive and feel rewarded.

About Us

YCP Solidiance is an Asia-focused strategy consulting firm with offices across 17 key Asia Pacific cities and other regions. We focus on advising our extensive client base with a broad spectrum of strategic consultancy areas, identifying breakthrough growth opportunities, and developing execution-ready strategies and roadmaps.