Yeahka Donate 60,000 Antigen Rapid Test Kits Supporting Hong Kong's Fight Against COVID-19

HONG KONG, Mar 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company") (09923.HK) has announced a donation of 60,000 antigen rapid test kits to support Hong Kong's fight against the increasingly serious outbreak of Covid-19.



The antigen rapid test kits will be donated to Po Leung Kuk and distributed to the elderly and disabled through its elderly service units and rehabilitation service units respectively, helping them monitor their health status in real time.



The fifth wave of the pandemic has proven challenging for Hong Kong, with the number of new daily COVID-19 infections hitting record highs. In the face of the severe pandemic situation, there is an increase in demand for pandemic prevention resources. Yeahka has been closely monitoring the pandemic situation in Hong Kong and hopes the initiative will help, sending love and care to the people in need.



About YEAHKA LIMITED (Stock Code: 9923.HK)

Yeahka, listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020, is a leading payment-based technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers by providing one-stop payment services and diversified technology-enabled business services. According to Analysys's report in 2022, Yeahka ranks No.1 in the non-bank, Independent QR code payment service market in China.





