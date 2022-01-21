Yeahka ranks No. 1 in the non-bank independent QR code payment service market in China

HONG KONG, Jan 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - According to the "Thematic analysis on industrial payment in China in 2021" report recently published by the Chinese consulting firm Analysys, Yeahka Limited ("Yeahka" or the "Company") (09923.HK) ranks first in China's non-bank independent QR code payment service market, in terms of its all-round strength based on measures such as transaction volume and merchant number.



According to the report, based on Yeahka's interim results for 2021, the payment business performed strongly, reaching a transaction size of 990.41billion RMB with a year-on-year increase of 56.1%. The proportion of App-based transaction volume rised from 55.8% in 2020 to 61.8% in 2021, witnessing a year-on-year increase of 72.9%, earning Yeahka the title of No. 1 in the non-bank independent QR code payment service market in China.



The report also cited Yeahka as an example to outline the development strategy and improvement roadmap for the payment industry in China: Utilizing insights from different use-case scenarios as the core, and connections to the ecosystem and specialized in-depth services as the foundation. The report summarized four key attributes for payment institutions to enable transformation of industrial payment: data empowerment, scenario insights, ecosystem connection and specialized services.



Yeahka's latest core strategy of in-store e-commerce business was also highly recognized. The report stated that the in-store e-commerce business can efficiently leverage Yeahka's existing capabilities such as online and offline channels, R&D and operational know-hows and has strong growth potential. Yeahka will further expand investment, enrich product offerings, expand operation channels and enhance team effectiveness, further deepening the connection with merchants and consumers.



About YEAHKA LIMITED (Stock Code: 9923.HK)

Yeahka is a leading payment-based technology platform dedicated to creating value for merchants and consumers. Yeahka's vision is to build a commercial digitalized ecosystem to enable seamless, convenient and reliable payment transactions among merchants and consumers , and to further provide a rich portfolio of diversified technology-enabled business services, including SaaS digital solutions, which help customers improve their operating efficiency; precision marketing services, which allow customers to effectively reach their target markets; fintech services, which satisfy customers' diversified financing needs; and in-store e-commerce services, which helps merchants to increase sales and consumers to enjoy local lifestyle discount benefits.





