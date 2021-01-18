Yealink Announces New WH6x Series DECT Wireless Headsets×UC Workstation Certified for Microsoft Teams: Redefine Your Workspace

- Certified for Microsoft Teams, with Premium microphone for Open Office and a dedicated Teams button to activate Teams by one touch, creating the most seamless Teams experience.

- Featuring Yealink's acoustic shield technology, with a two-microphone noise canceling and voice transmitting.

- Ringer for call reminder.

- All-in-one design, combining a full-duplex speakerphone, USB hub, wireless charging stand (Optional) and a 4-inch console together with built-in Bluetooth allowing you to connect, manage and control devices and calls, providing more possibilities and convenience for collaboration.

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink (Stock Code: 300628), a leading global unified communications (UC) solution provider today announced the release of the WH6x Series DECT Wireless Headsets×UC Workstation that is Certified for Microsoft Teams.



The Yealink WH6 DECT wireless headset series, the Essential DECT Wireless headsets (WH62&WH63), and the Premium DECT Wireless headsets (WH66&WH67) are new generation headsets, combining a highly-compact design with rich voice communication performance, is dedicated for all users of a private or co-working space. It not only provides immersive voice communication experience, the WH66 & WH67 multi-functioned UC Workstation also brings enhanced features that helps users to redefine their workspace.

Deliver HD voice, designed for co-working and private spaces Teams meetings

Yealink WH6x series provide a great audio quality through dereverberation, full-duplex features, noise-canceling microphone, and a speakerphone (only comes with the premium sets), users can hear and be heard clearly without distractions during Teams meetings. Besides, the series also offer plug and play experience with a dedicated Teams button that allows you to interact with Teams app with just one touch.

Essential DECT Wireless Headsets for improving productivity

Yealink Essential DECT Wireless Headsets WH62 & WH63, with the Yealink branded Busylight, providing a visual cue and indicator that help to reduce distractions and eliminate interruptions, ensure users to stay focused in Teams meetings. Plus, by Yealink Acoustic Shield Technology to block noise, increase voice clarity, the headsets also offer exceptional wearing comfort, long range wireless connection up to 160m and 14-hour talk time, allowing users to move around the office without losing their calls, which brings greater flexibility to daily communication.

Premium WH6x Series for intelligent, flexible and seamless business communications

Yealink premium DECT Wireless Headsets WH66 & WH67 X UC Workstation give users the possibility and flexibility to connect devices, and manage communications from a single device, and also act as a hub that integrates a full-duplex speakerphone, fast charging wireless mobile phone dock, 4-inch touch console, and high speed USB hub which, together offer an incredible set of features allowing you to meet, connect and collaborate seamlessly and intelligently.

"Yealink is committed to offer more reliable and flexible device choices to our customers. WH6x series×UC Workstation is a powerful product for Microsoft Teams we created this year, aims to drive collaboration and boost productivity in co-working and private workspaces", said Alvin Liao, Vice President of Product at Yealink. "We will continue to bring more voice and video device solutions for Microsoft Teams to benefit more customers."

"We hear from our customers that DECT wireless headsets can offer great advantages, especially around wireless reach, density and security", said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification, "and I am sure that they will be very pleased to see that Yealink is expanding their portfolio of devices Certified for Microsoft Teams into this category."

The newest Yealink WH6x series DECT wireless headsets optimize the voice device solutions for Microsoft Teams. In addition, Yealink offers high quality portfolio for Microsoft Teams including personal devices and shared devices. For more information about the products, please go to Yealink device solutions for Microsoft Teams page https://www.yealink.com/solution/microsoft, or contact a Yealink expert for Microsoft via UCinfo@yealink.com.

The virtual product launch event will be showcasing on Jan. 18th, and explore more about Yealink new products for Microsoft Teams, please click here to register.

