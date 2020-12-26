With the year 2020 passing by, iHerb has been always by your side

HONG KONG, Dec. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of the year 2020 is approaching, but iHerb's agreement with customers will never ends: being faithful to the service and quality. Reviewing the year 2020, although the global COVID-19 epidemic broke out with a vengeance, we have completely resumed work to fight against it. And in the join efforts of all our staff, we have successfully delivered the right products which our customers were looking for, and making them feel the warmth crossing the sea.

Listed below are the events that iHerb, as a time-honored cross-border e-commerce platform, has experienced this year.

1, Rough March -- Delivering on the rail globally without any break during the epidemic period.

The COVID-19 epidemic is a subject we have to mention, it basically affects everyone from all over the world. In this March, iHerb reported an official announcement: To assure the customer's and employee's safety as the first principle, office staff of US headquarter could work at home, and we would run the automated operating system at all the storage centers. In the meanwhile, we specially carried out intensive and effective sterilizing measures to make sure all the products from our platform could be delivered to our customers safely.



iHerb delivering on the rail globally without any break during the epidemic period.

2, Landmark September -- 24th anniversary of iHerb

iHerb came to its 24th birthday in this September. During these 24 years, there is a variety of products more than 1300 Brands and 3000 SKUs being operated by iHerb. All these products are supplied from local manufacturers and exported to more than 182 countries by direct mail. For many years, iHerb has enjoyed a good reputation among the clients by clipper transport, high quality, and price advantage.

We always devote ourselves to enhance our service and product quality. For example, we installed the temperature control equipment at distribution center, and we passed NFS industry certification and GMP certification of production specification, as well as, the iTested Plan etc.. Meanwhile, we guarantee for both domestic and international clients by shopping page chinesization, cooperating with top-level courier delivery companies.

3, Quality control upgrade in November-- Officially signed on Doc. Michael T. Murray

On November 24th, 2020, Doc. Michael T. Murray signed up as the chief science consultant of iHerb. As the most famous natural therapy expert in the United States, Doc. Murray has made a revolutionary breakthrough in the field of natural therapy and natural medicine, being named as the father of natural therapy. He has more than 20 years of clinical research experience, and has written more than 30 books which all published as the authoritative guidance books for health care professionals in the field of natural medicine. He has a collection of more than 500 thousands of books, and he has researched and recommended nearly 30 kinds of formulas. In conclusion, Doc. Murray has the great advantage in the field of health care and natural medicine.



Dr. Michael Murray, N.D.signed up as the chief science consultant of iHerb

All the time, Doc. Murray has provided plenty of valuable references about developing self-owned brand for iHerb. It has no doubt that his job would promote both the variety and quality of iHerb's products, which benefit our customers either.

Ring out the old, ring in the new, while iHerb would always keep you company with our attentive service. Now we launch the New Year's Eve campaign: a 15% discount without any limit or threshold will be offered only if you use the exclusive discount code "HELLO2021" on the shopping settlement page. For only customers in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Singapore, during the 24th Dec. to the 4th Jan.