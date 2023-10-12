A Year after Reopening, Japan Celebrates Domination at the World Ski Awards

This October marks a year since Japan reopened its borders to independent tourism, and the past 12 months has seen a remarkable turnaround.

—

This October marks a year since Japan reopened its borders to independent tourism, and the past 12 months has seen a remarkable turnaround. What was a tourist industry on its last legs having suffering years of border closure, Japan’s ski scene is roaring back to life with huge anticipation for the upcoming season. Powder enthusiasts all over the world are eagerly preparing to hit the slopes and shred some big pow once again, and nowhere is this better reflected than the dominance shown by Japan at the 2023 World Ski Awards.

In line with the excitement of worldwide powderhounds, the tourism industry has been powering up in all aspects, from increasing the number of staff to improving service levels, and unveiling of luxury new accommodations, to ensure that this upcoming ski season will be nothing short of spectacular. At the World Ski Awards, this is demonstrated by the sheer domination of Japan’s resorts and ski hotels, with finalists in 6 out of 11 World categories. These are:

World’s Best New Ski Hotel 2023: Setsu Niseko

World’s Best New Ski Chalet 2023: Tsubasa Chalet at Hanaridge

World’s Best Ski Resort Group 2023: Prince Snow Resorts

World’s Best Heli-Ski Operator 2023: Hokkaido Backcountry Club

World’s Best Ski Transfer Operator 2023: SkyExpress

World’s Best Ski Travel Agent 2023: Japan Ski Experience, Explore Niseko, Powderlife,

For the team at Japan Ski Experience, it is a firm testament to their impeccable customer service. For the past 15 years, they have strived to go above and beyond at every step of booking for thousands of travellers to Japan’s ski resorts. The team at Japan Ski Experience would like to express their deepest gratitude to their guests’ kind and encouraging words that have fuelled their passion and forward progression. If you are among the many thousands to have travelled or enquired for a holiday with Japan Ski Experience and have a moment to lend your support, you have a couple more days to cast your vote. Voting closes Friday, 13th October 2023.



With its internationally acclaimed powder snow combined with an unforgettable cultural experience, skiing and snowboarding in Japan promises to be the ultimate destination for both seasoned riders and newcomers. As it makes huge strides on its road to recovery, the Japan ski industry will be watching with eager anticipation when the winners of the prestigious World Ski Awards are announced in a few days time.

Contact Info:

Name: Lindsay Colbert

Email: Send Email

Organization: Japan Ski Experience

Website: https://japanskiexperience.com/



Release ID: 89109958

If there are any problems, discrepancies, or queries related to the content presented in this press release, we kindly ask that you notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be available round-the-clock to address your concerns within 8 hours and take necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or support you with press release takedowns. Ensuring accurate and trustworthy information is our unwavering commitment.