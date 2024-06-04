Yellow Diamond Logistics Accelerates Expansion with Descartes Transportation Management, Freight Visibility, and Capacity Sourcing Solutions

ATLANTA and LONDON, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Yellow Diamond Logistics, a leading Transportation Security Administration (TSA)-certified third-party logistics (3PL) company, is using Descartes technology for transportation management, real-time freight visibility and AI-driven capacity sourcing. By using the Descartes Aljex™ transportation management system (TMS), seamlessly integrated with Descartes MacroPoint™, Yellow Diamond Logistics is achieving 99% on-time delivery performance as it scales transportation operations to drive growth.



“Given our credibility in domestic air freight services with existing customers, we’ve accelerated our expansion into contract truckload, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), managed transportation, and international air services,” said Milburn Miranda, Chief Operating Officer at Yellow Diamond Logistics. “The cloud-based, integrated Descartes solution gives us a solution platform that provides the connectivity, carriers and capacity sourcing we need to create a superior delivery experience and grow revenue—all without having to outlay significant upfront capital for technology and IT staff.”

Descartes Aljex boosts operational efficiency by automating and streamlining daily freight broker activities, including order entry, lane rate comparison, covering loads, rate confirmation, carrier acceptance, dispatching and carrier communications. It allows brokerages of all sizes to securely access freight and transportation management data from anywhere. Integration with Descartes MacroPoint provides access to real-time load tracking, which not only reduces time-consuming communication like check calls and emails, but also helps brokers forecast future needs to mitigate potential transportation risk or disruption. The solution unlocks previously trapped freight capacity using advanced visualization, analytics and AI to allow freight brokers to cover more loads, build stronger carrier relationships, and reduce transportation costs.

“We’re pleased that our comprehensive, yet user-friendly, solutions are helping Yellow Diamond Logistics compete without a large, dedicated IT team,” said Dan Cicerchi, VP and General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “As companies look to derive greater value from their transportation operations, Descartes’ solutions are helping organizations excel at delivery performance, differentiate themselves from competitors, and grow revenue.”

