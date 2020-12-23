Yellowfin Celebrates Growth and Increased Momentum, Expanding Marketing and Sales Teams

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Melbourne-founded global analytics software provider Yellowfin has expanded its global, US and EMEA regional Marketing and Sales teams with a number of high profile hires, including Lynne Salmon, Josh Read and Natalie Mendes, and new partnership deals following increased need for data and analytics software.

Says Glen Rabie, Founder and CEO, "We are experiencing a significant lift in demand for our platform across the globe in both the embedded and enterprise space as organisations look to data to better support acceleration towards digital transformation mainly driven by COVID-19."

Lynne Salmon joins Yellowfin as GM Marketing to lead global marketing efforts and support the increasing needs of the regional teams. She returns to Australia from California, having held similar roles across Oracle, Inference Solutions and SAP. Says Salmon: "I am really excited at the opportunity to challenge the big players in the BI/A market with our superior, game changing solution and to expand Yellowfin's global footprint through aggressive growth targets."

Already Salmon has bolstered roles across the regions in Field Marketing, Campaign Management, Community, Digital Marketing and Marketing Operations.

Josh Read joins as SVP of Global Sales & Partnerships and brings with him a wealth of experience in local and international software sales, following senior roles at Equifax, Veda and Telstra. Says Read: "It was an easy decision to make the move to Yellowfin. I have admired their platform over the years and I am super excited to lead our global Sales team as we push to significantly scale up. On top of a raft of APAC customers seeing the advantages of our platform, including Transurban and SEEK, our partners Toustone have added MarketBoomer and Plexure, and Platform Instruments recently added Optus."

Natalie Mendes joins as Head of ABM & Demand Generation following 13 years at global software powerhouse SAS, where she last headed up the Account Based Marketing team across their APAC Strategic and Large Enterprise Customers. Says Rabie: "Natalie wrote the book on Account Based Marketing at SAS and we are delighted to have her join the team."

Tony Prysten, who joined the business in 2018 from McCann Melbourne, has been promoted to GM of Design and Digital. "Design matters in everything we do. Being able to bring my product design, advertising and digital skills to Yellowfin and lead the design of our product and creative output during the most important time in the history of Yellowfin has been amazing," says Prysten.

"We are incredibly excited about the prospects for 2021 and the continued acceleration of our business globally. With superb new talent, an amazing team and culture, not to mention a world leading analytics product, it's going to be a fantastic year." says Glen Rabie.

