Yellowfin Named a Visionary for the Second Consecutive Year in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and BI Platforms

MELBOURNE, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin, the only analytics vendor that combines industry-leading action based dashboards, automated discovery and data storytelling, today announced it has been named a Visionary for the second consecutive year in the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms[1].

The news follows another breakthrough year for Yellowfin around product innovation and customer satisfaction, including expanding the executive team and growing its partner ecosystem . Yellowfin recently launched Yellowfin 9.4, which provides business users with unique ways to engage with and act on their data, and addresses the needs of data analysts and developers who want to build and deploy amazing analytical experiences. This ground-breaking release for enterprise and embedded analytics also powers significant enhancements to other industry-leading innovations, including Yellowfin Signals, an automated insights discovery product, and Yellowfin Stories, a data storytelling product.

"To be recognized as a Visionary once is great, but to achieve this two years in a row is exceptional in our opinion," said Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin. "We are delighted with this recognition and believe it validates our status as a true innovator in the analytics space. Our Signals and Story products are unique and combined with the exceptional breadth of our analytic platform capabilities, enable Yellowfin to deliver beautifully simple solutions to our customers' complex data problems. To be named Visionary again this year, in our view, underscores our trajectory and the significant demand from enterprises and software companies looking to Yellowfin to modernize and transform their businesses."

As reported by Gartner, "The scope of augmentation is extending. Originally intended to assist analyst personas using self-service, augmentation and, increasingly, automation are now being applied to help end users directly, giving rise to a new user category: augmented consumers. These are nontechnical people who expect insights to find them, often in the form of machine-generated data stories driven by automated insights based on ongoing monitoring of data relevant to their role, persona or job function." [2]

The full report from Gartner is available as a complimentary download here :

[1][2]Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms," by James Laurence Richardson, Rita L. Sallam, Kurt Schlegel, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, February 15, 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global BI and analytics software vendor with a suite of world-class products powered by automation. Yellowfin is recognized as an innovator by the world's leading analyst firms. More than 29,000 organisations and over 3 million end-users across 75 countries use Yellowfin every day.

