Yeo's and Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Provide RM1 Million Food Aid for 28,000 B40 Families in Malaysia through 'Yeo's Helping Hands'

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading food and beverage company, Yeo Hiap Seng (Malaysia) Bhd (Yeo's), has launched Yeo's Helping Hands, a CSR programme furthering the company's efforts to reach out to communities in need.



Yeo’s Food Aid distributed to communities across Malaysia with St John’s Ambulance vehicles.



Yeo’s Food Aid distributed to communities across Malaysia with St John’s Ambulance vehicles.

The first initiative under Yeo's Helping Hands will see food aid packs being distributed to about 28,000 B40 families most affected by COVID-19 on their lives and livelihoods.



Working in partnership with the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, RM 1 million has been channelled to fund the food aid programme to support about 28,000 B40 families. Each of these households will receive a food pack of essential food items and signature delicacies comprising Yeo's canned food, Cintan instant noodles and Yeo's beverage drinks.



Yeo's is working closely with the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Refuge for the Refugees, St. John Ambulance of Malaysia, Persatuan Kesejahteraan Rakyat Malaysia and other charity organisations to ensure that these food packs can be expediently distributed through their existing networks and reach families, residing in various parts of the country, in their hour of need.



Commenting on the initiative, Mr Samuel Koh, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yeo's, says, "As a company with deep roots in Malaysia, we want to lend a helping hand and support families in a practical way at this critical juncture. We will continue to find ways to serve and care for our community."



"Our thoughts are with those affected by the unprecedented challenge, and it is important for us to support in ways we can. More than ever before, we need to join hands as one community and care for each other to weather the challenge together," adds Mr Daryl Ng, Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation.



About Yeo's



Yeo Hiap Seng is a leading Asian Food and Beverage company that has pioneered innovations in Asian food and beverages for more than a century. It is the first in the world to package Asian drinks in Tetra Brik aseptic cartons using UHT process and the first to offer curry chicken in canned form. Yeo's popular range of soy bean and chrysanthemum drinks are widely sold in Asia and among Chinese communities in Europe and North America.



Today, the Group serves more than 30 markets around the world where the Yeo's smorgasbord of Asian food and beverages are known for its authentic flavours and exceptional quality.



www.yeos.com.sg



About Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation



The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation was established in 2010 in memory of the late founder of Sino Group, Mr Ng Teng Fong. The Foundation is a steadfast advocate of education, youth development and community services. In the past years, the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation has supported over 200 local non-governmental organisations and social enterprises. In addition to supporting good causes such as the Hong Kong Arts Festival, the National Gallery of Singapore as well as restoration of the Great Wall and Yanxi Gong, the Foundation provides financial assistance for students from underprivileged families in Hong Kong and China through the Ng Teng Fong Scholarships. It also supports scholastic initiatives of Peking University, Tsinghua University and Zhejiang University in China as well as the National University of Singapore, Singapore University of Technology+ and Design and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.



www.ntfcf.org.hk



Media Contact



Pat-Lin Communications

S.S. Patricia

HP : 019 668 3083

patricia@patlin.com.my