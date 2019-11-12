Yeo's Spirit of Giving raises $100,000 for Community Chest ahead of time

In this season of giving, Yeo's made the purchase of its range of refreshing beverages more meaningful for customers by pledging 50 cents for every $5 worth of any Yeo's beverage bought at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets and Cheers outlets. In about three weeks, the Spirit of Giving campaign raised a total of $100,000. The cheque was presented by Melvin Teo, Group CEO of Yeo Hiap Seng Limited, to Priscilla Gan, Director of Relations and Engagement, Community Chest today.

"We are heartened by the community's strong support for Yeo's Spirit of Giving campaign which has raised $100,000 within just three weeks. Our deepest thanks and appreciation to Yeo's for spearheading this campaign in partnership with NTUC FairPrice and Cheers. The proceeds raised from Yeo's Spirit of Giving Campaign will be distributed to three of the social service agencies supported by Community Chest, which are AWWA Ltd, AMKFSC Community Services and Montfort Care," said Priscilla Gan.

Melvin Teo (second from left), Group CEO of Yeo Hiap Seng Limited, presenting a cheque to Priscilla Gan (first from left), Director of Relations and Engagement, Community Chest. PHOTO: Yeo Hiap Seng Limited

15 of the beneficiaries from three of the social service agencies supported by Community Chest were present to witness the cheque presentation. In the spirit of giving, Yeo’s also sponsored a shopping trip at NTUC Fairprice worth $200 per person for these 15 beneficiaries. Yeo’s employees enthusiastically participated by serving as chaperones to the beneficiaries, many of whom were wheelchair-bound.

Yeo’s has been contributing to Community Chest for the past years with cash donations totalling over $500,000 which go towards supporting about 80 affiliated social service agencies. Yeo’s employees have also been participating in various community service projects, clocking over 1,800 volunteer hours.