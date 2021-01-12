YES and Scientech Sign Strategic Alliance MOU

Scientech to provide local sales, manufacturing and support of YES products in Asia

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications, today announced that it has signed an agreement with its Taiwan-based partner Scientech Corporation allowing Scientech to manufacture, market, distribute and support YES products in Taiwan and other Asian markets, including the People's Republic of China. This agreement marks YES's first step into localized production of its products in Asia. Scientech has been a YES representative since 2018.

"As a result of this agreement, YES's Asia-based customers can expect to benefit not only from comprehensive localized support but also from the quick cycles of learning that are success-critical for aggressive technology roadmaps," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "We believe that Scientech, as a well-established and technically adept partner, will accelerate our ability to deliver the YES advantages of advanced technology and unrivalled value to the region."

"YES's unique and technically sophisticated cure, bake and hybrid bonding products provide superior reliability and wider application spaces for advanced packaging manufacturers," said M.T. Hsu, CEO of Scientech. "In addition to local manufacturing and best-in-class support, this partnership will provide customers with a more comprehensive product portfolio to address the needs of Asia's dynamic technology markets."

About YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a leading manufacturer of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit www.yieldengineering.com.

About Scientech

Based in Taipei, Taiwan, Scientech Corporation manufactures and distributes technology products including semiconductors (front, back and compound), flat panel displays, LEDs, data storage, and scientific instruments. Scientech has been deeply involved in the semiconductor, optoelectronic, and analytical instrument industries for more than 40 years. It has an established, deep customer base and decades of technology expertise in cutting-edge electronics as well as in the biochemical, biomedical, and other markets. For more information, please visit www.scientech.com.tw.

