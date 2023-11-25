Yes I Can And Bishop Mitchell Taylor Join Forces Giving This Years Thanksgiving An Academic Boost

—

Friday, November 17th, marked a special Thanksgiving initiative as Yes I Can, led by CEO Simcha Feller, teamed up with Bishop Michell Taylors Urban Upbound Annual Turkey Run.

Urban Upbound is dedicated to breaking cycles of poverty in New York City public housing and other low-income neighborhoods. Every year Bishop Mitchell Taylor holds a Turkey Run before thanksgiving where his organization - Urban Upbound - gives out turkeys to families that might not be able to afford one themselves.



In a generous move, Feller gave out essential school supplies to students in Ravenswood and Queensbridge housing communities, emphasizing the importance of education beyond the holiday feast.



Feller expresses, "This Thanksgiving, let's gift not just a meal (Turkey) but the tools for success to every student."



Urban Upbound expresses its gratitude upon the discovery of Feller's remarkable initiative. Feller's dedication to the community shines through the preparation of over 1200 knapsacks, each thoughtfully equipped with essential school supplies, including a notebook and pen, tailored for every student residing in the housing communities.



While these may appear as simple items, their impact resonates significantly for students facing financial constraints, ensuring they have the necessary tools to thrive academically despite challenging circumstances.

The benevolence demonstrated by Feller extends beyond the immediate provision of school supplies. Yes I Can, recognizing the value of fostering lasting connections, eagerly looks ahead to a continued partnership with Urban Upbound. In an exciting development, plans are underway for Professional Developments scheduled for early next year.



Renowned and licensed counselors are set to take the lead in conducting seminars focused on mental health and various Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) initiatives. This collaborative effort aims to empower and uplift the community by addressing crucial aspects of personal well-being and community support.

Professional Developments mark a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Yes I Can and Urban Upbound. These initiatives underscore the commitment of both organizations to holistic community development, with a focus not only on immediate needs but also on the long-term well-being of individuals within the housing communities.



Through these efforts, Yes I Can seeks to create a positive and sustainable impact, fostering resilience, and enhancing the overall quality of life for residents.



About Yes I Can:



Acclaimed nationwide, Yes I Can is steadfast in its mission to uplift students facing learning disabilities. Co-founded by Ruchi and Simcha Feller, the enterprise champions comprehensive solutions, promotes collaboration, and regularly upgrades its training modules. With ambitious plans for growth, Yes I Can remains in line in its dedication to ensure every child's academic success.



