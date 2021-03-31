YES Secures VertaCure™ XP Volume Purchase Order from Powertech Technology Inc.

FREMONT, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES ( Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. ), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications, today announced that it has received a volume purchase order for the VertaCure™ XP from Taiwan-based OSAT Powertech Technology, Inc. The systems, which will be utilized for flip chip and wafer-level-packaging in high volume manufacturing, will be delivered in the first half of 2021 to address growing production demands.

"In addition to the throughput benefits, excellent particle performance and complete, reliable curing that PTI can expect to achieve by using the YES vacuum process, these VertaCure XP systems will allow PTI to develop new applications that broaden the range of solutions they can offer to their customers," explained Alex Chow, Asia Sales President & General Manager at YES. "As advanced packaging technology requirements evolve, OSATs will continue to play an important role in the supply chain," Chow continued. "This major win further confirms YES's ability to deliver operational flexibility, technology leadership and highest economic value for customers."

"We are excited to partner with PTI to provide the consumer electronic market with new technologies that make products smaller and smarter," added Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "As the advanced packaging market continues to expand, YES remains focused on being the preferred supplier of material modification and surface enhancement solutions."

