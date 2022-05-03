YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc) Joins Forces with Korea's H&iruja for Manufacturing and Distribution

FREMONT, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that it has executed a manufacturing and distribution agreement with H&iruja to address Korea's advanced packaging market opportunities.

H&iruja specializes in designing and building equipment used in manufacturing organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for smartphones and televisions, with particular focus on the flexible OLED market.

"Through partnerships such as this one with YES, we aim to bring best-in-class technology to our customers as they create and build their next-generation products," said Hwan Kyu Yoo, President of H&iruja. "In addition to advanced design features, YES products support continuous improvement of the assembly process and maximize production efficiency – a high priority for our customers." H&iruja is a key supplier to leading display manufacturers in Korea and China.

"We are excited about this new relationship for manufacturing and distribution, as well as the establishment of a Korea demo center," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "Teaming with H&iruja provides YES with valuable proximity to our Korean customers as we continue our mission to be a preferred provider in the highly innovative advanced packaging and substrate market."

About YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a preferred provider of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials, and interfaces. The company's product lines include thermal processing systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, plasma etching tools, and wet process equipment used for the precise surface modification of semiconductor substrates, semiconductor and MEMS devices, LED displays, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, Display, and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit yieldengineering.com.

About H&iruja

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Asan near Seoul, H&iruja Ltd has grown to become the world leader in sputtering equipment for OLED. Its flagship products are the CREJU series (cluster) and the IVIC series (in-line). H&iruja's parent company is H&Group, a global conglomerate which serves the construction, food service, and medical device markets in addition to semiconductor and OLED. For more information, visit hniruja.com.

