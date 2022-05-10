YesHealth Group Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 - companies that tackle issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

This year's cohort includes representation from 30 economies on six continents with a reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

YesHeath Group, pioneer of Gelponic Vertical Farms, made it to the selection for its contributions in healthy and sustainable food production.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 10 May 2022 - YesHealth Group , a Taiwan-based green tech company and pioneer of Gelponic Vertical Farms, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". YesHealth Group was founded on the vision of inspiring the next generation of agriculture professionals to advance societal health and sustainability worldwide, through indoor vertical farming.The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovations that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Chief Commercial Officer of YesHealth Group, Jesper Hansen, will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. YesHealth Group will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues."We're excited to welcome [YesHealth Group] to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "[YesHealth Group] and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.""On behalf of everyone at YesHealth Group, including our founder and CEO Winston Tsai, I would like to express how proud we are to be recognized as a technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum", says Jesper Hansen, Chief Commercial Officer, YesHealth Group. "Right now, vertical farms everywhere face the same challenge - to deliver on their promises of sustainability and profit. This is no small feat and both promises must be delivered on, conclusively. YesHealth Group has already achieved this in Taiwan, and now we're partnering with the next generation of agriculture professionals in Asia, Europe, MENA and North America to build Gelponic Vertical Farms in their regions."For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average . The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and the Czech Republic represented for the first time.The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here. Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which include innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here

YesHealth Group is a mission-driven company, pioneering clean technology for sustainable and pesticide-free vertical farming since 2008. ( www.yeshealthgroup.com ).



The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).



The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.



The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.





