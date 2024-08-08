Yesim Launches Special eSIM Discount for Olympic Games Fans

—

With the highly anticipated Olympic Games in Paris just around the corner, Yesim, the global eSIM provider, is getting into the spirit of the event by offering a unique deal for all new users and sport fans.

For a limited time, Yesim is offering a special discount of 2 euros for all new users who sign up for their eSIM services. This incredible offer is available worldwide and is the perfect way to stay connected during the Olympic Games and beyond.

"Yesim is thrilled to bring this exciting offer to our customers and fans of the Olympic Games," said CEO of Yesim. "We understand that staying connected with friends and family, as well as staying up-to-date with the latest news and scores, is an essential part of the Olympic experience. Our eSIM services provide seamless connectivity and flexibility, allowing our customers to enjoy the games from anywhere in the world."

The Yesim eSIM services offer a range of benefits, including:

Global coverage: Stay connected in over 200 countries worldwide

Unlimited data plans and a wide range of regional solutions, including a special “Business Destinations” option

Easy switching: No need for a physical SIM card or contract

Convenience: Manage plan and settings online or through the Yesim app

To redeem this exclusive offer, new users simply need to use promo code OLYMP2024. The 2-euro discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone interested in the Olympic Games or looking for a reliable and affordable way to stay connected on-the-go," promises Yesim team. "We're excited to be a part of this global event and look forward to helping our customers enjoy every moment of it."

Stay connected with Yesim and discover the freedom to roam without boundaries. For more information about Yesim and its eSIM services, please visit https://yesim.app/

About Yesim

Yesim is a leading provider of eSIM solutions and a subsidiary of Genesis Group AG, the Swiss GSM provider founded in 2018. Yesim is committed to delivering fast, secure, and global connectivity to users, ensuring they have the control and convenience they need to stay connected around the world. With coverage in over 200 countries, Yesim provides seamless connectivity and flexibility for those who need it most: casual travelers, business professionals, bloggers or adventure-seekers. Yesim is the perfect companion for staying connected on-the-go.

