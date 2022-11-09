Yevgenia Albats, Sam Muller and Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka Awarded Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prizes

STOCKHOLM & NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Tällberg Foundation announced the winners of this year's Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prizes, awarded annually to well-established leaders working in any field and any country, whose leadership is courageous, innovative, rooted in universal values and global in application or in aspiration.

The 2022 laureates:

Yevgenia Albats, Russia, for her passionate commitment to reporting truth in the face of repression and corruption, and for forcefully asserting her—and every Russian's—personal responsibility to work for a democratic future in their country.

Sam Muller, Netherlands, for his innovative work in creating and implementing new, concrete concepts and ways of working for law practitioners that focus on solving people's real needs and thereby reinforce their commitment to democracy.

Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, Uganda, for her persistent, innovative leadership in developing new approaches to human/wildlife interaction at a time when the danger of zoonotic diseases is rising worldwide.

"Converging crises are challenging all our societies. If we ever needed great leadership it is now," said Alan Stoga, the Tällberg Foundation's chairman. "What these three extraordinary individuals—working in dramatically different contexts on different kinds of problems—demonstrate is the power of courageous, creative, persistent leadership."

The Prizes are made possible by the financial and moral support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF). SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos said, "What each of the most serious challenges humanity faces—such as climate change, the erosion of democracy, unmet mental health needs, the risk of future pandemics—requires is sound, selfless leadership. SNF is proud to support the Prizes in recognizing leaders whose practical optimism unlocks human potential to meet these critical challenges.

"We are deeply committed to the idea that great leadership comes in many different flavors. The leaders selected by the jury this year prove the point. What do a journalist, a jurist and a veterinarian have in common? Great leadership skills and the fundamental optimism to challenge the status quo with innovation and energy. The world needs as much of that as we can find, which is why SNF supports this initiative."

The winners receive a $50,000 cash award and the opportunity to participate in the Tällberg Foundation's global leaders' network. They will be honored in a virtual celebration on Dec. 13. To register to participate, go to tallberg-snf-eliasson-prize.org.

The Tällberg Foundation separately recognizes and honors emerging leaders whose work has less track record and more potential. This year's emerging leader laureates will be announced on Nov. 16.

Prize winners are nominated through an online process open to anyone anywhere and are ultimately selected by a global jury. The Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize was established in 2015 and has honored 27 global leaders.

