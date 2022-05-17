Yew Lee Pacific Group Berhad Launches Prospectus for ACE Market IPO

MR. LEE YOKE WAH, Associate Director of Corporate Finance, M&A Securities; MR. GARY TING, Head of Corporate Finance; MS. ANG POH YEE, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director, YLPG; DATUK BILL TAN, Managing Director of Corporate Finance, M&A Securities; EN. MAHDZIR BIN OTHMAN, Independent Non-Executive Chairman, YLPG; MR. ANG LEE LEONG, Managing Director; MR. DANNY WONG, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance, M&A Securities; MR. KELVIN KHOO, Managing Director, Eco Asia Capital Advisory [L-R]