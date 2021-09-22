CHENGDU, China, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 16-20, 2021, a total of 34 companies from Yibin, a city in southwest China's Sichuan province, participated in the 18th Western China International Fair (WCIF). Fantastic and eye-catching products "Created in Yibin" showcased the new achievements and new image of Yibin's reform and development, demonstrating the appeal of Yibin as a rapidly rising city in western China.



Yibin City Joins WCIF in Pursuit of Business Opportunities

The Yibin Pavilion, located in Hall 2 of Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle Cooperation Hall at the Western China International Expo City, has an exhibition area of 1,650 square meters. It was composed of five parts: Yibin Impression, Yibin Industries, Yibin Science and Education, Yibin Happiness, and Yibin Future. On display were new products in Yibin's high-end equipment manufacturing, intelligent terminals, twin-city progress, new materials, intelligent medical treatment, eco-culture-tourism and other industries.

During the WCIF, the Yibin Investment Promotion Meeting & Signing Ceremony of Cooperation Projects was held in Chengdu, the capital city of Sichuan province. A total of 107 leading companies were invited to attend the event, and the agreements for 12 cooperation projects were signed on site. Present at the meeting were enterprises in new energy, smart vehicles, intelligent terminals, new materials, fine chemicals, equipment manufacturing and medical devices from different regions in China, such as the Yangtze River Delta, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Yunnan-Guizhou-Sichuan region. During the meeting, entrepreneurs were encouraged to actively engage in the "Industry 5+1" Scheme focusing on new energy, smart vehicles, intelligent terminals, high-end equipment manufacturing; "Agriculture 5+2" Scheme that involves grains for brewing Chinese spirits, bamboo, tea and sericulture; "Modern Service Industry 5+1" Scheme that underscores culture and tourism, modern finance, exhibition and night-time economy; as well as the building of major infrastructure, university towns and science and entrepreneurship towns.

According to a governmental official from Yibin, leveraging the WCIF as a platform to better showcase its products and charm, Yibi hopes to attract more business partners so that new technologies, industries and projects can find their ways to the city.