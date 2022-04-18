Yield Crowd Tokenizes US $50M Real Estate Portfolio on Stellar Blockchain

ATLANTA, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield Crowd is an online portal to buy and sell tokens backed by a diversified portfolio of U.S. real estate. Yield Crowd has just finished it's tokenization of a U.S. $50M portfolio of real estate as YIELD tokens on the Stellar blockchain. Commenting on Yield Crowd's ongoing momentum, Chief Executive Officer Amariah Olson stated, "Being huge believers in technology and the future, and witnessing first-hand the transactional friction and liquidity issues in the incumbent real estate private equity sector, we are very excited to be bringing Blockchain technology to the real estate space and to offer the world's first portfolio of institutional assets tokenized on the blockchain. We are doubling down to become the leading tech pioneers in the blockchain real estate space with our Yield Crowd platform, where buyers and sellers can come together to transact real estate backed tokens on-chain and earn dividends daily."

Started by brothers Obin and Amariah Olson, their real estate company Olson Capital Investments began as a small private investment company, where they had large success in investing in and developing multifamily, office and retail properties. Prior to real estate, they were investing in and producing Hollywood films with global distribution, now they are primarily focused in the real estate space, currently holding over $50M in institutional class assets, where they have grown the equity at 154% per year through the acquisition of distressed and value-add deals.

The Olson's recently acquired two retail car wash properties in Orange and Riverside County near Los Angeles, CA, valued at over $33,000,000. They closed the deal with $15M of debt from T bank, and are currently under contract on a 121-room Hotel in Arizona, and 130 additional apartment units in Texas. Diversifying into retail and hotels is part of the company's short-term strategy to boost its portfolio's cash flow to help finance the Yield Crowd platform and pay dividends to token holders. YIELD token will initially be a regulation S exempt offering, available to non-U.S. investors. The Tokens are backed by corporate bonds set to receive excess income from the Olson's private real estate portfolio and will be available on the yieldcrowd.com platform, where token holders can earn a target 8.75% return.

Olson further comments, "In the coming years, Yield Crowd will be positioning itself to be the go-to online real estate investment. Unlike the incumbent real estate funds, which often require an investor to tie up their capital in the fund for 7-10 years, YIELD tokens are freely tradable between owners on the Stellar decentralized exchange. This flexibility is going to make a huge impact in the real estate industry over the next 3-5 years, and we are positioned to be at the forefront as the industry transitions to the blockchain paradigm."

The Olson's have completed over 20 real estate investments in Office, Residential, Multifamily, and Retail, totaling over $80 million in transactions, which they have privately financed using their own equity and institutional debt.

