YieldNodes Masternode Server | Yield Rate Market Divergence 2022 Report Released

—

The in-depth report on YieldNodes from Black Book Crypto has been an ongoing project for over two years now, with regular updates being provided on new features and yield rates. The most recent update is interesting to many investors, as it includes an interview with the CEO of YieldNodes, Steve Hoermann, on a wide range of topics.

To read the full comprehensive report or watch the video interview, visit https://blackbookcrypto.com/yieldnodes-comprehensive-review-2022-profitable-masternode-project-or-scam

The latest update to the report includes revenue generated for January and February 2022, which averaged over 8%, while the stock market was in a sharp decline. This is only slightly lower than the average monthly yield over the last 28 months since the report was initially launched, which is 10%.

Taken annually, that leaves investors with a 120% yield, or up to 213.84% if it was compounded. The report shows that the YieldNodes project is resistant to financial losses seen in other markets, holding its value through the decline of the stock market, as well as a 50% correction in Bitcoin.

The interview with Steve Hoermann discusses how this is possible, what makes the YieldNodes project so resilient, and how they manage risk. The YieldNodes CEO also gives his opinion on the current cryptocurrency landscape, and how that will affect investors in the future.

The YieldNodes project was created to offer users access to the high yields and stability of cryptocurrency masternoding while removing the high start-up costs and managing the risks. Through YieldNodes it is possible to rent a masternode server without purchasing the specialized hardware traditionally required to operate them.

Unlike traditional masternoding, the YieldNodes project manages all the setup and management of the masternodes, which reduces the risk to investors. They also guarantee the return of all rental fees and accrued profits if the yield drops below 5% for 3 consecutive months.

The report includes detailed information about the risks, yields, and options associated with the project, and how users can get started renting their own masternode server.

The YieldNodes project has been operating for over two years as of this writing and has maintained its dedication to transparency and openness by regularly providing its users access to audits and financial information about the service.

To learn more about the YieldNodes project, watch the full interview, or read the report, visit https://blackbookcrypto.com/yieldnodes-comprehensive-review-2022-profitable-masternode-project-or-scam

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Contact Info:

Name: Joseph Giove

Email: Send Email

Organization: Black Book Crypto

Address: 953 Mountain View Dr, Lafayette, CA 94549, United States

Phone: +1-866-863-4669

Website: https://blackbookcrypto.com



Release ID: 89072067