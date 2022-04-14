YieldNodes News Site Compound Blockchain Investment Masternode Report Updated

—

While traditional investments in equity markets and cryptocurrency have recently been suffering from corrections and volatility, an expanded report on the YieldNodes server rental project shows it remains a stable investment. Black Book Crypto has been following the project’s returns for several years and predicts a likely increase in yields as the other markets return to normal.

For more information about renting a masternode server through the YieldNodes project, please visit https://yieldnodes.com/?a=16aeLQnrq1QgPwM&trk=bbc

Tracking the YieldNodes project’s yields over the last 29 months, the recently updated report from Black Book Crypto suggests that returns may rise to 15%. While that is a high yield, it is not uncommon for the YieldNodes project and has happened several times before.

Over the last several months, renting a masternode server has proven to be a stable investment, as other markets were in correction or decline, masternode yields remained at an average of 8.3% monthly. This is a slight reduction from the project’s overall average, which is approximately 10% monthly.

Investing in a masternode is not a new idea, but before the YieldNodes project, the investment was high risk and required a large amount of initial capital. Operating a masternode requires a certain level of technical expertise, as well as expensive and specialized hardware.

YieldNodes removes the obstacles for investors by taking care of the technical aspects and operating the specialized hardware, in exchange for a small percentage of the returns. Investors in the project receive 85% of their rented servers yields, while the project management team takes 15%.

The report includes a complete breakdown of the revenue generated by the project since it was founded. The data suggests that investors who had joined the project in September 2019 would have seen returns of 1,167% if they had compounded their investment.

The comprehensive report also includes an interview with the founder of YieldNodes, Steve Hoermann. The full interview covers a range of topics, from how changes in the cryptocurrency markets affect masternode investors, to the current and projected future revenue of the project.

To learn more about the YieldNodes masternode server rental project, or to watch an interview with the project CEO, please see the full report at https://blackbookcrypto.com/yieldnodes-comprehensive-review-2022-profitable-masternode-project-or-scam

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

