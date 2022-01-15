YieldNodes News Site Launches 2022 Report On Masternode Server Rental Project

Black Book Crypto, an online educational resource created by crypto researcher Joseph Giove, has launched an in-depth report into the server rental project YieldNodes.

In the recently launched report, users can learn about the YieldNodes project from an investor and researcher, with ongoing updates provided at regular intervals. The project has been running since 2019, allowing users to rent nodes using blockchain technology.

To read the full comprehensive report, please visit https://blackbookcrypto.com/yieldnodes-comprehensive-review-2022-profitable-masternode-project-or-scam

As explained in the new report, the project uses a combination of masternoding, price gains, and services that work together to create increased yields. The project has been successful enough that it now has its own listed cryptocurrency, Sapphire.

Masternodes are part of the infrastructure of many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Dash, and Etherium. While masternodes do not add new transactions to the blockchain, they are essential for verifying new blocks and for a range of services required to govern the blockchain.

While masternodes can be an effective way to generate revenue, creating them has a high cost that prevents many investors from getting involved, which is what lead to the creation of the YieldNodes project. In the report, users can learn how to rent access to masternodes through the project, which eliminates the initial setup cost and a certain amount of the risk.

The report includes information about the YieldNodes management and tech teams, including their qualifications and a link to each member’s personal LinkedIn pages. It also explains that the group is highly transparent and regularly produces newsletters, performance statistics, and audits for their investors.

One of the key benefits explained in the report is that if the yield drops below 5% for 3 consecutive months, rental payments will be automatically returned to users, along with any accrued profits. The report also goes in-depth on how YieldNodes works to mitigate the risk associated with crypto and blockchain technology.

Black Book Crypto is an informational resource for cryptocurrency investors interested in the underlying causes of swings in the digital markets, and those looking for an understanding of how these systems operate. It includes regularly updated news and articles on all things cryptocurrency-related, including a section for beginners that covers the basics of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

