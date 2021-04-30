Yili Group Achieves Remarkable Growth in 2020 Annual Report, and Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Results

BEIJING, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, Yili released its 2020 annual report. According to the data, the company's total revenue reached RMB 96.886 billion and net profit attributable to the parent company was RMB 7.078 billion, highlighting the company's healthy growth trend and excellent profitability. The Q1 2021 report released at the same time showed that the company's total revenue in the first quarter reached RMB 27.363 billion, a YOY increase of 32.49%, of which the net profit attributable to the parent company was RMB 2.831 billion, a YOY increase of 147.69%.

Strengthening the Competitive Advantage of the Whole Industry Chain

In terms of products, the Company continued to promote product optimization, with the sales revenue of key products recording a YOY increase of 9.6%. In addition, Yili has been continuously exploring new growth points through innovation. The Company's sales revenue for new products accounted for 16% of total sales revenue.

In terms of channels, the Company actively expanded new retail models on e-commerce platforms, with a YOY growth of 55%. The Company's market share of retail sales for UHT milk on e-commerce platforms was 28.1% during the same period, ranking first in the UHT milk market segment.

In addition, the Company has steadily promoted its business in Oceania, Southeast Asia, and other overseas markets.

Focus on "Consumers-Oriented" Strategy

Consumers-orientation not only means understanding consumers and attaching great importance to them, but also changing the Company's role to be a "true fan" of consumers, said Pan Gang.

The Company promoted cooperation across the industry chain, continued to invest more in R&D, technology, and innovation, and continuously innovated its product categories and accelerated the layout of health business by relying on a global network connecting Asia, Europe, Oceania, and the Americas, and using big data to gain insights of consumers.

Creating Common Prosperity of Commercial and Social Value

After China announced its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 last year, Yili, positively making a response to this call by releasing its own vision of carbon neutrality, was the first dairy company committed to do so in China.

In the future, Yili will continue to build a "global health ecosystem", take the lead in promoting the sustainable development through the common prosperity of both commercial and social value.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=390383

Caption: Yili Group achieves remarkable growth in 2020 annual report, and announces record first quarter 2021 results.