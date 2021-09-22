Yili Group wins China Quality Award

HOHHOT, China, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., a Chinese dairy giant based in Hohhot, capital of North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, was the only dairy company to win the China Quality Award at the fourth China Quality Conference which was held in Hangzhou on Sept. 16 to 17, 2021.



Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co, delivers a speech at the fourth China Quality Conference held in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang province, Sept. 16.

As the highest recognition of quality in China, the China Quality Award has always been an important barometer of quality in the nation. Yili's smart factory produces high-quality products.

The winners are all shining examples of quality management in their respective industries. In the food manufacturing industry, Yili and its partner Yihai Kerry Arawana Holdings Co both received awards.