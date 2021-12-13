Yili Indonesia Dairy Production Base Launches First Phase of Operations, Creating a New Growth Hub for Southeast Asia

BEKASI CITY, Indonesia, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Yili opens its first self-built production base in Southeast Asia , marking a new milestone in its "global network" strategy

Yili's Southeast Asia "Dual Centers" in Indonesia and Thailand are closely synergized to boost its business performance in the international market

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ("Yili Group" or "Yili" or the "Company"), Asia's largest dairy firm, opened its first self-built dairy production base in Southeast Asia. Yili Group's Chairman and President Pan Gang virtually addresses, "Yili is always dedicated to following the highest standards to drive quality, sustainable development over the long term and establishing localized operations that benefit the communities where we operate." At the ceremony, Yili announced that a new vaccination center would be donated by the company to help local communities in the fight against COVID-19.



On Dec. 10, Yili Group held an opening ceremony to celebrate the official launch of the first phase of it first self-built plant in Indonesia.

New Growth Hub for Southeast Asia

The launch of Yili Indonesia Dairy will help to add fresh momentum to the regional economic recovery from the global pandemic. Together with the Yili Thailand Production Base, Yili Indonesia Dairy will be one of the company's "dual centers" in Southeast Asia, serving local needs while also aiming to expand into neighboring markets throughout the region.

Due to growing demand, Yili Indonesia Dairy is set up to expand its production capacity. Phase I has a full capacity of 159 tons per day. After Phase II is completed, the total capacity will more than double to reach 343 tons per day, or 4 million units of ice cream. The expanded capacity will help to provide a diversified range of products to fulfill local demand.

A Highly Localized Modern Factory to Facilitate Sustainable Development

Based in West Java of Indonesia, Yili Indonesia Dairy fully integrates Yili Group's innovation, production and quality management systems in the new plant. It brings together cutting-edge production facilities and innovation engines to provide a fresh boost to the Southeast Asian market. The Yili Southeast Asia Innovation Center will work closely with local R&D institutions and Yili innovation centers across the globe to roll out innovative products that are carefully tailored to consumers' needs.

Yili Indonesia Dairy strictly adheres to Yili's sustainable development guidelines and local standards. A wastewater treatment system was built with a daily treatment capacity of 2,800 tons. Reclaimed water is then used for the irrigation of plants in the factory.

To date, a total of 383 employees have joined Yili Indonesia Dairy, with local employees accounting for 95% of the workforce. Yili has collaborated closely with more than 90 high-quality local suppliers in Indonesia. At the market end, Yili's dairy products will be sold in more than 200,000 retail outlets across Indonesia. From the farm to the table, Yili aims to build a mutually beneficial future with its partners throughout the whole industrial chain.

In 2021, Yili has retained its position among the global top five largest players, continuing to close the gap with the biggest dairy companies. Yili reports operating revenue of RMB 85 billion in the first three quarters of 2021. Yili is on the way to achieve a historic breakthrough of RMB 100 billion in total revenue this year. Yili Indonesia Dairy will generate even greater momentum behind the company's strong and sustainable growth on its journey towards becoming a leading global dairy enterprise.

