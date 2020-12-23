Yingli Delivers 117MW of Its N-Type Bifacial Modules to the Largest Bifacial PV Power Station in the Middle East

BAODING, China, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yingli Energy (China) Co., Ltd. has supplied 117MW of its N-type bifacial high-efficiency modules "PANDA" to the Middle East's largest bifacial PV power station in Oman, the Ibri-2 project. The project is invested and developed by ACWA Power and POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corporation Limited was contracted as the EPC of the project. The electricity generated by the project will be purchased by the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP). With a total installed capacity of 575 MW, the Ibri-2 project will be the largest PV power station to use bifacial modules in the Middle East.



Bifacial Power Station with Yingli PANDA product

In recent years, N-type technology has become very competitive in the market due to its high efficiency and high reliability, and it has also been favored by major project developers. Oman has a tropical desert climate with its temperature being higher than 40℃ for more than half of the year. The N-type product has a low-temperature coefficient, which increases power generation gain in high-temperature areas. The bifacial power generation characteristics of N-type modules are more advantageous and about 10% higher than that of P-type products, which can better reduce the cost of electricity.

Yingli started the R&D and production of its "Panda" N-type high-efficiency bifacial cells and modules in 2009. After more than ten years of development, the conversion efficiency of the "Panda" cell has reached 24.5% and is the world's first product to be certified by CGC, UL, and TUV Rheinland. In 2020, Yingli's "Electrical Parameters Testing Method of Bifacial Power Generation Photovoltaic Modules" was successfully published, filling the gap in the domestic testing standards for bifacial power generation modules.