Yiwugo's Call for Global Partners Goes Well

YIWU, China, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, which is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world, launched a call for global partners for 2021 in early March. By doing so, it aimed to sell commodities in Yiwu to the world together with its partners. Through nearly a month's efforts, Yiwugo has received inquiries from more than 30 countries including the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Brazil and Morocco that expressed the intent of cooperation and has signed cooperation agreements with Indonesia and Colombia.

PT Trimaran Indah Sukses, an Indonesian company, has been engaged in foreign trade service & cross-border logistics for a long time, and has developed its own e-commerce website. Before cooperating with Yiwugo, it input a lot of manpower to simply select products and upload and maintain product information; as the company was not based in Yiwu, Mr. Su, the owner of PT, had to deal with chores such as inspection and logistics from time to time after each deal was reached. Since Yiwugo upgraded its partner services, it now can efficiently solve their pain points in business development. First, in terms of data interface, Yiwugo has used the latest cloud computing technology to provide its global partners with real-time and high-speed access to the data of products on sale. Partners can filter products according to the product category, label, price and other criteria, and accurately locate their desired products among millions of commodities. Besides, AI tools have been made available, which can be used to translate relevant information into different languages in real time. Second, the Yiwugo shares the traffic of global visits to www.yiwugo.com with its partners and focuses on promoting the conclusion of deals to help its partners get more orders. Third, Yiwugo provides business support for its partners, including back-to-back after-sales services in commodity trade, foreign exchange payment, goods assembling and dispatching, and global logistics for purchase orders according to the needs of its global partners.

Mr. Su is full of confidence in the cooperation with Yiwugo. He holds optimistic views about the cooperation mode and the data system and expresses his hope to exploit the value of data, step up promotional efforts, reach out to more local buyers overseas and bring more online deals, thus realizing closed-loop trade and achieving a win-win outcome.

To protect the interests of its partners, Yiwugo adopts a region-based exclusivity system for its global partners. Today, a new round of call for partners is ongoing, with a limited quota still being available for some countries and regions. If you wish to know more about the terms and conditions on cooperation, please contact us:

Website: http://en.yiwugo.com

E-mail: overseas@yiwugo.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/yiwugo

Twitter: www.twitter.com/yiwugou