yoboo and HAP join forces to create a new standard for Diaper Bag

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the maternal and child brand yoboo originated from Japan successfully through several international tests, and successfully launched a new Diaper bag. The development strategy of yoboo is deep into various fields of mother and baby, and HAP has been actively exercising its expertise in the field of material certification for many years to help yoboo choose the materials for its products. Relying on its own excellent product design team, yoboo has improved its products with Japanese craftsmanship and redefined the industry standard for Diaper bag after the products were launched on e-commerce platforms.

Material selection is the cornerstone of quality and safety

High-quality material is strong and durable, while health and environmentally friendly, will not affect the health of the baby. yoboo's Diaper Bag have passed the inspection of professional institutions and obtained the authoritative certification of ILAC-MAR. Color fastness to rubbing measured value 4-5, higher than the industry standard. Seam strength up to 537N, higher than the industry standard 240N. Oscillation impact performance under the specified weight to meet the requirements. Does not contain decomposable hazardous aromatic amines dyes, no formaldehyde. Related hardware related to durability, corrosion resistance are up to industry standards. Related hardware related to durability and corrosion resistance is up to industry standards. Waterproof fabric is used on the outer surface of the bag, which is dustproof, stainproof and waterproof.



Diaper bag makes family travel more convenient.

The excellent design allows mommy bags to be better sorted out

As the business continues to grow, bringing more quality products to families around the world is yoboo's major goal. The yoboo diaper bag has a large capacity of 20L, which can hold baby's food, drinks, toys, etc. And the built-in multifunctional partition can quickly take and put items. A large enough capacity and reasonable zoning will prevent the baby's belongings from getting mixed up. Travel with your baby only needs this one bag to carry. Diaper bag has a large-diameter pickup space, and the back has an independent opening, easy access to the bottom items. With a wet and dry separation area, travel without fear of accidents. Independent aluminum foil layer insulation can keep the milk warm. The weight of the whole package is only 0.58kg, which will not make your shoulders feel tired.Independent aluminum foil layer insulation can keep the milk warm. The weight of the whole diaper bag is only 0.58kg, which will not make your shoulders feel tired. Diaper bag can be connected to the baby stroller, can be carried on both shoulders, can be handheld.

yoboo entered the Southeast Asian market in 2021. Through the efforts of the team, yoboo has made outstanding achievements in market development, product development, product production and brand management. At present, the products cover Feeding Series, Breast Pump Series, Breast Milk Storage Series and so on, which is a phenomenal brand in the global maternal and child market.

