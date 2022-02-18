yoboo brand building and management: the blue ocean of cross-border e-commerce remains

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- yoboo will hold the brand day on the 22nd and 23rd of February, which is the 14th brand day since the brand's inception in 2009. 2022 opens up a new chapter in business. Thanks to continued strong demand from overseas consumers and a strong industry chain, yoboo's cross-border e-commerce business continue to grow strongly. The multiple uncertainties of developing deeper into Southeast Asian countries have also left yoboo facing numerous challenges. Chinen Rina, founder of yoboo, believes that the blue ocean for cross-border e-commerce business is still vast, but not calm.

yoboo has fully invested in the Southeast Asian market since 2021, providing strong support and protection for working mothers in Southeast Asia. yoboo has gradually built its own media matrix, opening its official website for the Southeast Asian market, opening official media such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, opening up publicity channels. The brand building of yoboo is maturing. What is certain is that the development of cross-border e-commerce still has an absolute advantage and the advantages of yoboo brand building are coming to the fore. This year's global shopping season, such as Black Friday, Thanksgiving and Christmas to name but a few, is seeing the main battleground for shopping shift online and this change in spending habits is irreversible. Southeast Asia added 60 million new digital consumers since the start of the pandemic, research from Google, Temasek and Bain & Co. shows.



However, at the moment, cross-border e-commerce is also facing challenges arising from the great uncertainty of the global supply chain. International logistics costs have risen sharply, logistics timeliness is hard to control, raw material and labor costs are on the rise, and there is a structural imbalance between supply and demand due to large changes in consumer behavior as a result of the epidemic. yoboo is keenly aware that loose business operations are no longer suitable for the present time, a transformation of the cross-border e-commerce industry into a refined operation aimed at high-quality development is imperative. yoboo is keenly aware that loose business operations are no longer suitable for the present time and that the transformation of the cross-border e-commerce industry to a sophisticated operational approach aimed at high-quality development is imperative. In line with this, yoboo is actively implementing brand management, using relevant resources in an integrated manner to achieve yoboo's brand strategy goals through more refined planning, organization, implementation and control of products and services.

