yoboo celebrates International Women's Day with two major e-commerce platforms

MANILA, Philippines, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Women's Day, 8 March, is a holiday that belongs to women all over the world. With the improvement of economic level and the gradual awakening of self-awareness, the role of women in the family and society has greatly transformed and enhanced, and at the same time, they are facing more and more problems and challenges. This International Women's Day, yoboo is providing a wealth of festive breasting benefits and exclusive care for female users.

Since its inception in 2009, yoboo has been focusing on the female population, optimizing its female care products and services to meet the increasing demand of women for a healthy and comfortable life. yoboo is committed to raising the capacity and awareness of women and their families on medical breastfeeding, promoting advanced medical breastfeeding methods, and providing benefits to women and families in the field of breastfeeding.

Women are having children at a younger age and breastfeeding awareness is increasing year on year

COVID-19 has a dramatic effect on all people, and more so on women. Reports from McKinsey and others show that women often suffer from multiple challenges, including economic as well as physical and mental. The Philippine Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) said nearly two million more women aged 15 to 49 are expected to become pregnant following the government's blockade ban to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 in the country. According to the study by UPPI and UNFPA, the number of newborns in the Philippines continues to grow. Of the women who will become pregnant in 2020, 10% will be under the age of 20.



yoboo shows gratitude and respect to women on 3.8 International Women's Day

User-oriented, yoboo upgrades products and services to protect mothers

In contrast to men, women need to shift between multiple identities at home and in the workplace, and the pressure of a seamless and fast-paced life has put women's health at risk. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were 2.26 million new patients with Breast cancer worldwide in 2020, replacing Lung cancer as the world's most prevalent cancer for the first time, and 2.3 million in 2021. In 2020, there were about 27.2 thousand new patients with breast cancer in the Philippines. According to the Breast Cancer landscape in Asia-Pacific (2021), the Philippines has the highest prevalence of Breast cancer in Asia and the 9th highest in the world. In line with yoboo's mission and vision to become the most trusted and warmest Japanese mother and baby brand for babies and families around the world, the focus of yoboo in recent years has been on maternal and infant health and improving the feeding experience for parenting families. yoboo provides mother and baby feeding tips on social media and online shops and holds regular breastfeeding dialogue forums to educate mothers about scientific parenting and feeding, promoting professional parenting concepts. With the increasing promotion of breastfeeding by the World Health Organisation, more and more families in South East Asia are demanding a higher quality of childcare. As a breast pump supply company, yoboo gives trust and security with its safe and authoritative medical parenting concepts and knowledge, guarding the growth of babies with Japanese ingenuity, creating an intimate and loving feeding environment for babies to grow in a balance of freedom and restriction.

Generations of women have used courage, wisdom, professionalism, and love to take on responsibility and responsibility, forming a vivid group portrait of contemporary women. Women in all walks of life are creating value and positively blossoming with their power. As the number of newborns in the Philippines continues to rise, more families and women are taking on the responsibility of feeding their children. yoboo has been deeply involved in the mother and baby industry for many years, creating a mother and baby brand that is exclusive to the new generation of working mothers. yoboo is a brand from Japan dedicated to promoting advanced breastfeeding for working mothers in the new era. yoboo focuses on breastfeeding and scientific feeding in the field of how to promote healthy nutrition for babies. yoboo promotes advanced medical feeding concepts, optimizes the feeding process, solves feeding problems for more working mothers, and strengthens the baby's growth and development, making it easier for mothers and healthier for babies. yoboo joins in paying tribute to every kind, hardworking, intelligent and independent woman in the long run of life.

yoboo cherishes every drop of breast milk.

