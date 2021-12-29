yoboo Double Electric Breast Pump, Christmas gift for mum

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christmas shopping spree opened its doors on 25th December. As a maternal and child brand of Japanese medical feeding, yoboo launched a new electric breast pump - Double Electric Breast Pump, which combines highlights such as affectionate and warm appearance, dual modes of massage mode and suction mode,comfortable and efficient breast pumping, noise reduction and silence, 1600mAh battery capacity, etc. Since its release, it has been recommended and praised by users. At present, the yoboo Double Electric Breast Pump has been officially launched on the well-known e-commerce platforms shopee and lazada. The price is affordable and very cost-effective.

In the process of breastfeeding, mothers may encounter the problem of excess breast milk, and a Double Electric Breast Pump is certainly one of the effective ways to solve the problem.Electric breast pumping reduces the mother's workload and bilateral simultaneous pumping reduces the time needed to pump, making breast pumping more time-saving and labor-saving. The comfortable material and excellent design make the product more fitted for the breast, helping mothers to achieve breastfeeding.



Through a series of product research, yoboo has created this well-received breast pump from the pain points that mothers are most concerned about, such as breast milk production rate, breast pumping time and comfort. It is equipped with two modes: massage and suction. The massage mode stimulates the milk bouts through a comforting massage, enabling mothers to produce more breast milk.The suction mode incorporates the innovative Japan SpiralFlowTM Technology For Relaxing and Effectual Suction, which helps to increase lactation by 20% per unit of time. The decibel level of Double Electric Breast Pump is very low, avoid waking up the baby at night, and don't worry about embarrassment when sucking milk in the company.The 24mm food grade full silicone shield is skin-friendly and soft, reducing the risk of damage to the mother's breasts from excessive suction during use.

To make breastfeeding easier and more convenient and to help more mothers build up their confidence in breastfeeding, yoboo has posted the hashtag #start from cherishing every drop of breastmilk on instagram expecting more mothers to share their stories! yoboo take professionalism and warmth as the essence of demand, and take love as the driving force.Optimising the feeding process, solves feeding problems for more working mothers, and strengthens the baby's growth.

Mothers can find the suitable product on the official website. Products such as Portable Electric Breast Pump, Anti-Colic Baby PPSU Feeding Bottle, Multifunctional Baby High Chair, etc. can help families feed their children scientifically.

yoboo cherishes every drop of breast milk.

yoboo's website: www.yoboojp.com

yoboo's official store:

https://shopee.ph/yobooph

https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/yoboo