yoboo: Medical Feeding Awakens the Instinct of Maternal Affection

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, yoboo has launched yoboo's single electric breast pump on Philippine's two major e-commerce platforms, namely, Shopee and Lazada. This product intends to solve the feeding pain spots of young mothers, build up the maternal and infant brands that specially belong to the working mothers, and help them easily supply excellent milk to their babies and also give equal consideration to their lives and works. Besides, it also improves more sense of happiness and provides a brand-new breast milk carrying experience for them.

At present, yoboo's single electric breast pump has won supports from many mothers. Among them, as one of users of yoboo's single electric breast pump product, Kaarol says, "When my son was at the age of 8 months, I always expected to stop sucking someday. I couldn't get over it for a while as a 'breast milk carrying mother'. Luckily, due to the use of yoboo's single electric breast pump, I can easily solve the problem of nursing at work, that is, I can use the milk pump at work and its sound is very soft. Therefore, I will not feel awkward at all."

She adds, "Previously, I hoped that my nursing days would pass day by day and I would stop nursing when my son was at the age of 1 year. Now, I think that I can completely enjoy this nursing period."

For many working mothers, it is very difficult to give equal consideration to nursing and working and find the balance point between them. Separating themselves from the single family nursing environment, they will psychologically and mentally reach a free state. yoboo founder Chinen Rina says, "yoboo has never stopped widely and profoundly understanding and researching the concept and process of medical breast milk feeding, and has continuously innovated the products based on the new research achievements. Our target is very definite, that is, we will follow the natural laws and humanistic experiences and support the scientific and professional breast milk feeding during the process from the breast milk sucking to feeding. Hence, yoboo will make unremitting efforts."



yoboo: Medical Feeding Awakens the Instinct of Maternal Affection

As Japan's professional medical maternal and infant brand, yoboo has won affections and selections from more and more young mothers, by virtue of its dedicated study and strong strength on the core feeding technology.

For yoboo's single electric breast pump, it guides the feeding technology via the professional medical theory, observes and studies the sucking action of babies, uses 3 modes and 9 shifts of adjustment, highly simulates the natural sucking of babies, and combines Japan's SpiralFlow cyclone lactation technique. Thus, it has the functions such as painless sucking, massaging, and effectively avoiding the breast lumps and dredging the breast. Due to the 24mm food-level full silica gel horn hood, perfectly fitting the chest, and simulation of baby's oral cavity structure, the mothers may feel like being wrapped by the 360° sucking type softness of baby's little mouth and tongue, and fully enjoy the SPA-level lactation experience.

In future, yoboo will unceasingly pursue the innovation, apply the medical feeding to the commercial product, and fully satisfy the higher-level of sensory and emotional needs of mothers in the new era upon the maternal and infant products by virtue of its professional scientific research and strict product control. yoboo intends to bring more freedom to the breastfeeding mothers, provide more "Nursing Help" to nursing mothers with its reliable products, and provide a quiet and carefree lactation period.

yoboo cherishes every drop of breast milk.

