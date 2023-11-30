Yodo1 Sets a New Standard for Remote Companies by Eliminating Work Hours

A leader in mobile gaming embraces the future of work by eliminating set work hours, instead focusing on building a culture of flexibility and autonomy for its global team.

A gathering of Yodo1 team members at a recent offsite in Beijing.



Yodo1, a major mobile gaming company with over 3.5 billion players under its belt, has just made an announcement that sets a new standard for fully remote companies. Many "remote" companies require employees to work fixed hours, made even more challenging when there is a standard time zone that everyone has to conform to. But the team at Yodo1 believes the future of work doesn’t have to be this way, maintaining that when people can truly work from anywhere, they bring their best to the table.

The announcement: In a move that breaks the mold, Yodo1 has officially done away with work hours. Thanks to a new asynchronous meeting system, the company has updated its policy to allow team members anywhere in the world to set their own work hours and schedules. This allows for unparalleled freedom and flexibility.

A Culture of Flexibility and Autonomy

Yodo1's culture is all about giving everyone the autonomy to work when and how they want. The leadership team understands that great ideas and a strong work ethic don't adhere to the nine-to-five grind. By trusting their team members to manage their own time, they've seen productivity and satisfaction soar.

Embracing Diversity and Growth

The figures speak for themselves, showcasing Yodo1’s commitment to diversity and business growth:

Teams operating across 6 continents

High visibility in prestigious publications like Forbes, CNBC, and Elle

Up to 1,000 job applications per week

Consistent year-on-year growth since the transition to a fully remote company in 2020





The Future of Work is Now

‘What matters is your impact,’ says Head of People and Culture, Flo Alcasas. "At Yodo1, we don’t care when you work. We care about the results—something a lot of companies say but don’t live. Our flexibility creates an environment that attracts the best talent and a culture that emphasizes deep trust and radical transparency. There’s nothing like it."

Riccardo, a member of the marketing team who commutes freely between Italy and China, says, “The best thing about working at Yodo1 is the flexibility. Not just with no predefined hours, but no predefined career path as well. You can choose your adventure and define who you want to become.”

Join the Remote Revolution

Yodo1's doors are open for those who are passionate about gaming and eager to work in a dynamic and flexible environment. As a company that's not only keeping up with the future of work but actively creating it, Yodo1 offers a unique opportunity for forward-thinking individuals to join a team that values innovation, diversity, and personal freedom.

For those ready to ditch traditional work and embrace a life where one can define when and how they work, the future of work awaits. With the world as their office, the possibilities with Yodo1 are as limitless as the amazing gaming experiences they create.



