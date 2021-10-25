TOKYO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogibo is a Beads sofa brand which originated in New Hampshire (US) in 2009. It has expanded its business throughout the US, to Canada, Netherlands, Japan (manufactured and distributed by Webshark), Korea, Taiwan, and other countries/regions around the world as an innovative sofa. Today, Yogibo announced that it will launch its online store in Singapore on November 11, 2021.

In contrast to conventional Beads sofas which combine multiple layers of fabric, Yogibo's Beads sofas are made from a single piece of fabric using a special manufacturing process. As a result, Yogibo's Beads products can be used as beds, sofas, recliners, etc., and its shape can be arranged freely based on the intended use. It is loved by its fans as "the magic sofa that is too comfortable to move" since it adjusts to your body no matter which direction you sit.



Yogibo, the world's number one Beads sofa brand, will launch its online store in Singapore on November 11, 2021.

Beads sofas made with multiple fabrics cannot be placed upright or don't have backrests. Yogibo's secret is the outer cover, made with patented US technology, available in a wide lineup of sizes and colors to fit every lifestyle, from single-person sofas to family sofas, and children's sofas.

Yogibo's Global Presence

Yogibo has become a brand that is supported by its fans worldwide, irrespective of age or gender. In the US, Yogibo is working to promote "Sensory Rooms", which are quiet, calming spaces for people with developmental disabilities, such as ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), who are uncomfortable with loud noises and bright lights. Yogibo Sensory Rooms have been installed in NBA and NFL arenas and stadiums across the US.

In Japan, the global female pop group NiziU, created through a joint project between Korea's JYP and Sony Music, has been a commercial representative for Yogibo since July 2021, and their commercial has achieved first place in the Japanese commercial popularity ranking. Thanks to their profile, Yogibo has attracted a great deal of attention.

In addition, Yogibo is a co-sponsor of Japan's first women's professional soccer league "WE League", a co-sponsor of Japan's leading mixed martial arts events, "RIZIN", and acts as a team sponsor on Japan's premier racing circuit, "SUPER GT".

Yogibo's Story

Eyal Levy, the founder and CEO of Yogibo, came up with the concept of a Beads sofa made of stretchy fabric to solve the problem of his pregnant wife's inability to sleep on her stomach, leading to the creation of Yogibo. The Yogibo Beads sofa is not only a relaxing product that will enrich your life, but also an item that can be used for pregnant women and childcare.

※We recommend that pregnant women consult with their doctor before using Yogibo sofas, as health conditions during pregnancy may vary.

Yogibo Singapore Official Online Store Outline

Website Name: Yogibo Singapore Opening Date: November 11, 2021 URL: https://yogibo.sg/ SNS: Instagram www.instagram.com/yogibosingapore Facebook www.facebook.com/yogibosingapore

Product Lineup

Standard Lineup

Name: Yogibo Max Product Details: The most popular product. A mysterious Beads sofa that can be used as a sofa, chair or a bed. Size: W65cm×H170cm×D55cm Price: SG$470.00 Colors: 23 ・Rainbow Series Price: SG $500.00 Colors: 2 Name: Yogibo Short Product Details: The functionality of Max retained in a slim size, making it ideal for a two-seat sofa. Size: W60cm×H135cm×D55cm Price: SG$370.00 Colors: 23 ・Rainbow Series Price: SG $400.00 Colors: 2 Name: Yogibo Pod X Product Details: Shaped like a drop of water, it molds to you regardless at what angle you sit. Size: W85cm×H75cm×D85cm Price: SG$390.00 Colors: 23 ・Rainbow Series Price: SG $440.00 Colors: 2 Name: Yogibo Lounger Product Details：Unique shaped sofa for one person that gently wraps around you. Size: W75cm×H80cm×D85cm Price: SG$370.00 Colors: 23 ・Rainbow Series Price: SG $400.00 Colors: 2 Name: Yogibo Support Product Details: With a backrest & armrest making the sofa even more comfortable. This U-shaped sofa can also be used as a nursing cushion. Size: W70cm×H90cm×D30cm Price: SG$260.00 Colors: 23 ・Rainbow Series Price: SG $290.00 Colors: 2 Name: Yogibo Roll Product Details: A full size cuddle pillow for children and adults. Also can be used as a backrest combined with a Beads sofa set. Size: W25cm×H165cm×D25cm Price:SG$270.00 Colors: 23 ・Rainbow Series Price: SG $300.00 Colors: 2

Zoola Series

The Zoola series is a series of UV safety covers with excellent water resistance.

The cover is virtually undamaged when used outdoors. Ideal for deck, terrace, and pool side use.

Name: Zoola Max Size: W65cm×H170cm×D55cm Price: SG$500.00 Colors: 10 Name: Zoola Short Size: W60cm×H135cm×D55cm Price: SG$400.00 Colors: 10 Name: Zoola Pod X Size: W85cm×H75cm×D85cm Price: SG$440.00 Colors: 10 Name: Zoola Lounger Size: W75cm×H80cm×D85cm Price: SG$400.00 Colors: 10 Name: Zoola Support Size: W70cm×H90cm×D30cm Price: SG$290.00 Colors: 10

Others

Name: Traybo Product Details: A laptop tray made of electronics-friendly bamboo and a beads cushion. Size: W47.5cmcm×H34cm×D9.5cm Price: SG$90.00 Colors: 4 Name: ZippaRoll Product Details: A versatile item that can be used as a pillow and a cushion. The Zipparoll will keep you comfortable in the car, office and on the go. Size: W33cm×H38cm×D7.6cm Price: SG$55.00 Colors: 17 Name: Refill Beads Size: 750g / 1,500g / 3,000g Price: SG$25.00 / 45.00 / 80.00

COLORFUL LIFE Campaign

Purchase one of our Yogibo sofa series during the COLORFUL LIFE Campaign between November 11th and 25th and get a free spare cover. Take this opportunity to find your favorite cover from our rich color lineup and add a little extra color to your Yogibo life.

Company Profile

Yogibo is the Japanese company that produces Yogibo, the magic sofa that is too comfortable to move. Yogibo is also working to establish new businesses such as the operation of "Don Wally Eggwich" and the advertising project "TANZAQ" that is focused on solving social issues in a sustainable manner. In addition to sponsoring the events mentioned above, the company also provides support for disaster-stricken areas. Through these and other contributions to society, the company is developing its business in hopes of promoting a stress-free society.

Company Name: Web Shark Inc. Representative: CEO Seiji Kimura Location: 2F Ginsen Bingocho Building, 3-6-5 Kawaramachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka 541-0048, Japan Established: February 1, 2002 Business: ・Exclusive distributor of Yogibo in Japan (since November 2014) https://yogibo.jp/

・The world's first Eggwich specialty store

Operation of "Don Wally Eggwich" http://eggwich.jp/

・TANZAQ, an advertising company aiming to solve social issues in a sustainable manner

https://tanzaq.jp/

Related Links :

https://yogibo.sg/