Yokogawa Invests in Web Synergies to Expand Digital Transformation Capabilities

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6841) and Web Synergies (S) Pte. Ltd announce that Yokogawa Electric has invested in Web Synergies, a Singapore-based company that provides IT and operational technology (OT) / IT solutions. Yokogawa and Web Synergies have been successfully collaborating on solutions and services for internal and external digital transformation (DX) engagements for more than ten years. This equity participation will enhance this collaboration and complement Yokogawa's DX engineering capabilities to support regional and global growth with IT and OT/IT driven portfolios and the shift to the cloud. Web Synergies will also continue to strengthen the value identification and delivery of Yokogawa's DX engagements.

This agreement will enable Yokogawa to expand its DX operations by leveraging Web Synergies' expertise and capacity to deliver cloud services, enterprise data management and integration, and OT / IT security enhancement to its customers.

This agreement will also allow Web Synergies to accelerate its geo-expansion plans via its initiative to strategically establish its operations in Japan, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. These offices will act as centers for business development as well as to drive training programs and develop superior OT / IT talent, thereby enabling digital transformation operations to easily access a large pool of fully qualified professionals.

"For Yokogawa and for our customers, this equity participation is about accelerating the application of digital technology such as our Yokogawa Cloud platform to optimize processes, empower people, and achieve a step-change in business performance," said Yukihiro Funyu, a Yokogawa Electric vice president and head of the company's Digital Solutions Headquarters and DX-Platform Center. "Our work with Web Synergies will support our customers' transformation into digital enterprises and realize the transformation of business-to-business transactions to form a system of systems."

"We believe the Yokogawa-Web Synergies partnership will further enhance our teams' ability to support customer digital transformation journeys towards sustainable, smart, and autonomous operations regionally and globally," added Gideon Lim, Founder & CEO, Web Synergies. "This, in turn, will help us design, develop, and implement bleeding-edge DX solutions to create next-generation digital workplaces and enterprises with seamless connectivity."

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,500 employees in a global network of 119 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

About Web Synergies

Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd HQ in Singapore, with offices in India and Japan and a total workforce of over 300 employees is a rapidly growing business software solutions, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, managed services and bespoke consultancy provider. As a highly regarded partner, the company has consistently demonstrated its commitment to build and maintain strategic relationships with the world's leading technology enterprises. Its focus has always been to deliver exceptional value that exceeds clients' expectations in Singapore, India, APAC region, the Middle East, Europe and North America.

For more information, visit www.websynergies.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services, and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd., or their respective holders.

