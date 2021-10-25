YOOZ Focus on Personality to Launch Halloween Special Event

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an enterprise established for only two and a half years, YOOZ has reached many regions in Europe, America, and Southeast Asia as soon as it entered the international market, and is deeply loved by overseas vapor. On Halloween, YOOZ will also hold a very special festival. During the event, YOOZ is launching a variety of Halloween-related products to greatly meet the personalized needs of consumers.

As a top e-cigarette brand, YOOZ set the mission of "promoting 1 billion smokers in the world to choose a healthier and more harmless lifestyle" at the beginning of its establishment, and acquired the domain name of yooz.com with heavy money. With the help of Internet operation mode, it helps offline franchisees to carry out accurate marketing, so as to expand market influence. In addition to providing users with a healthier cultural concept of tobacco experience and empowering agents to promote their brands locally, YOOZ brand also shines in innovation, public welfare, culture and other aspects, and calls on users to participate in various activities based on entertainment and feelings. Especially in September, YOOZ organized a wonderful shopping festival with its global partners. As one of YOOZ's most eye-catching promotions in 2021, YOOZ 929 Shopping Festival achieved a proud result in its early sales. It expressed its deepest gratitude to its fans with the most sincere discount. YOOZ could not have achieved such great success in the short term without their support.

Halloween is coming soon. This traditional festival originally originated from the United States has been continuously injected with new vitality by the young who catches up, thus gaining popularity and affection from the global "pursuit of individuality and love of stimulation" of young groups. YOOZ, a marketing genius, certainly wouldn't miss this powerful marketing opportunities. Whether it's a special event or a limited quantity of peripheral products, it's all to attract more consumers' attention.

YOOZ launched Halloween special activities to create a festive atmosphere

Halloween is a costume carnival for young people every year. On this day, everyone can take to the streets, change their makeup boldly, dress up at will, and join the fancy dress ball and parade. YOOZ, as a fashion brand that supports diversity and self-personality, appeals to fans to dress up together with Instagram celebrities. YOOZ's huge smog makes this Halloween more atmospheric. It upgrades the horror character experience in an all-round way, making YOOZ the best partner for fans' Halloween carnival.

In order to make YOOZers have a better holiday experience, continue the exuberant popularity in September, and obtain high-quality customers, YOOZ extended the return promotion of "929 Shopping Festival" in September to Halloween in October. YOOZ advocates "treat no trick", hoping to make consumers feel YOOZ's sincerity at a cost-effective discount, and use global festivals as time memory points to deeply influence users' consumption awareness and cultivate their consumption habits.

YOOZ launches a new trend product again on Halloween.

The increasingly fierce competition among e-cigarette brands and the lack of innovative spirit have caused many e-cigarette brands to remain unknown. In this era when transboundary products are widely sought after, YOOZ is naturally unwilling to lag behind. In order to promote its own development, it seized the opportunity and started as "transboundary periphery". Among them, YOOZ tobacco rod can be hung on the chest. It is a cool item-pendant.

At the same time that e-cigarettes have become popular all over the world, smart businessmen have started to engage in the production around them. However, most consumers buy through online personal shops, and the market is mixed, resulting in worrying product quality. Low-priced products have serious homogenization and poor quality. Most products with medium price are niche design brands with strong sense of design, but lack of brand specificity. YOOZ's peripheral products overlap with it in the middle price band. However, it is more fashionable and neutral in design, more precious metals and jewels in materials and meticulous in workmanship, which is the differentiated core competitiveness of YOOZ. Aiming at the fashion young customers, channel and market demand segmentation, it matches with strategic new products in stages to help dealers make product differences.

In this Halloween event, YOOZ will sell two Halloween-themed accessories in limited quantities. One of them, named Slient Believer, is made of thin Cuban chain, copper plated with 925 silver, hand-made old process, chain spliced with black agate beads and alloy made old cross. Another model named Golden Skull uses O-shaped chain, copper plating 18k gold, twine chain spliced with chain body and 3 skulls. No matter what role people want to dress up, no matter what age, race or gender, they can match YOOZ Halloween accessories in this carnival festival, and even in non-holiday days, they can be versatile with any look, which is a trend item with strong adaptability.

Besides, YOOZ will launch more limited products during this Halloween. What kind of surprise will it be? Halloween, YOOZ will unveil the mysterious limited items!

Every time YOOZ has activities, they set off a craze among users. With the propaganda way of breaking the circle, YOOZ joins the vapor team. YOOZ combines festival cultural connotation with brand culture, and creates a bright theme of activities as brand drainage. These exchanges and communication also enable a new generation of young vapor to get to know YOOZ at a close distance and understand its brand spirit, which leads to more and more positive influences. YOOZ, as a fashionable product, holds extraordinary festival activities, which is the most powerful guarantee for maintaining the brand image.

Website: https://www.yooz.com/