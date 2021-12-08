You Can Now Print Your Boss’s Face on Candy

Candy with a Twist launches a limited-run product where employees can print their boss’s face on candy.

Candy with a Twist is launching a limited run of their signature Design Your Own goodies where employees can print their boss’s face on candy.

Perfect for holiday parties and corporate events, employees can now customize Candy with a Twist Graham Crackers, S’mores Kits, and their signature ImageMallows®. They simply have to upload the graphic that they would like to have printed on the treat, and Candy with a Twist will take care of the rest.

This limited run will only take 24 total orders. A minimum order of 12 pieces is required for each Candy with a Twist product order.

Pricing Information:

- ImageMallows® cost $22.20 for an order of 12 pieces.

- S’mores Kits cost $83.40 for an order of 12 packages. Each package includes a 2” personalized marshmallow with boss’s face, a generous portion of delicious chocolate of your choosing (plain chocolate, peanut butter cup, dark chocolate, or cookies and cream), and four graham cracker squares.

- Graham Crackers cost $18.00 for an order of 12 packages. Each package contains sets of 2 graham crackers (1 printed & 1 blank packaged together).

Each Candy with a Twist printed goodie is made with FDA-approved edible inks to ensure safe and delicious to eat. Your image or logo will be printed directly on the product, making the artwork vibrant and memorable. Each custom printed treat is individually wrapped, meaning it’ll arrive intact and stay fresh longer.

About Candy with a Twist

As seen in InStyle, BizBash, and on the Today Show, Candy with a Twist is a confectionary boutique for all things sweet and unique! We are the premier provider of custom photo and logo marshmallows. Our products are truly one of a kind because you provide the design. Our edible corporate gifts, promotional products, and party favors will leave a lasting sweet impression.

