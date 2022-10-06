YoungCheers Nabs Gold at SFWSC With Bunnyville Single Grain Whisky No.17

Marking consecutive years of success for the Taiwanese distillery

TAIPEI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YoungCheers Co., Ltd. (YoungCheers), a world-renowned distillery based in Taiwan, has once again received international recognition with two gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition with its Bunnyville Single Grain Whisky No.17. This marks consecutive wins for its whisky since 2021.

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind. Earning a medal from the organization not only helps brands enter and stand out in the U.S. and international markets, but is also a critical next step for any producer to earn recognition in the industry and with consumers.

Award winning unique single grain whisky

SFWSC medal winners range from some of the most renowned international distillers to small-batch producers. A SFWSC medal is a testament to the hard work put in by industry stalwarts, as well as an universally recognized indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship, which brings increased attention and coverage from the press, industry experts, and consumers.

With 17 years of experience in the industry, the Bunnyville Single Grain Whisky No.17 was released to commemorate the milestone. And with the awards it has garnered, it is certainly fitting for the continued success of YoungCheers, as well as the Taiwanese scene in general.

Setting itself apart from single malt whiskies from Scotland, this whisky uses a single raw material for fermentation and is distilled using a traditional pot still first, followed by the column still for a second time. The still is equipped with a unique control IC chip and hundreds of automatic sensors, and together with the use of an AI algorithm, methanol and impurities are removed with accuracy.

The entire process results Bunnyville Single Grain Whisky No.17 to be the equivalent of an aged whisky that has been tempered for more than 10 years. It is then stored in virgin American white oak barrels for ageing. The taste of the whisky delivers notes of apple and lemon, as well as a touch of honey fragrance, and the aftertaste contains a light floral aroma, perfect for the younger crowd looking for the right whisky to enjoy.

Continued success for YoungCheers

YoungCheers' wins firmly establish the company as one of the global distillery powerhouses, and a further endorsement of the growing industry in Taiwan. Taiwanese whisky has emerged in international competitions in recent years, and its climate is gaining in popularity among those looking to make a mark in the winemaking world. Taiwan's climate, along with the altitude of the mountains and its water, are very suitable for the winemaking process.

In addition to the Bunnyville Single Grain Whisky No.17, YoungCheers is also well known for its Spring Vodka, Formosa Rum, Palace Gin, and Bunnyville Liqueur products.

To find out more about YoungCheers and its award-winning products, please follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram or https://www.taiwantrade.com/company/966412

About YoungCheers Co., Ltd.

YoungCheers specializes in the production and supply of high-quality alcoholic beverages for the younger generation. Established in 2005, the brand trademark of a rabbit in a suit has become synonymous with its products, which is affectionately known as "rabbit liquor."

Having transformed its distillery in 2013, YoungCheers now utilizes a fully electronically controlled 20-junction continuous reflux distillation column (Reflux Column Still) and implemented hundreds of IoT Sensors to precisely control the production process. Starting from 2015, YoungCheers' products have won the SFWSC and ISC World Spirits Competition for 7 consecutive years.

